The Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley’s recent exhibit “Primary” highlighted the work of standout artists from around the community.
“Primary” was an open call exhibition featuring artwork that explored the primary colors of red, blue or yellow.
Considerations included color palette limits, color contrasts and color theory, with artwork highlighting or exposing one of the three primary colors.
Winners included: Anne Landreman (Best in Show), Karen Monson (Best in Red), Taylor Higdon (Best in Yellow), Layl McDill (Best in Blue), Colleen Werdien (Honorable Mention), Constance Stockwell Johnson (Honorable Mention) and Alison Arens (Honorable Mention).
