The Metro North Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Willows Bend, the new senior living community located on the site of the former Fridley City Hall, Thursday, Aug. 11. To celebrate the official opening, Willows Bend hosted a public event with speeches from Fridley Mayor Scott Lund; Jon Lundberg, president and CEO of Ebenezer; Steve Dunbar, ownership group; Katelyn Mrozek, executive director of Willows Bend; and Holly Krebsbach, vice-president of membership for Metro North Chamber of Commerce. Founding members of Willows Bend did the official cutting of the ribbon, and then guests enjoyed chef-prepared appetizers, champagne, cocktails, and desserts. Tours of the new building highlighted the model apartments, community rooms and Dimensions memory care neighborhood. The building also boasts a fitness center, salon, club room, theater/chapel, library, underground parking and outdoor spaces. “We’re thrilled to be part of the Fridley community and provide a much-needed continuum of care model to our residents. This is perfect for those who want a centralized location to the cities, and easy access to parks, shopping, restaurants, quality healthcare, and other local attractions,” said Pat Ogrin, outreach and sales director at Willows Bend. Managed by Ebenezer, the 55 and older residence offers independent living, assisted living and dementia care apartments. Residents can age in place while receiving personalized services and support from a dedicated team of care professionals. Ten residents have already moved in and are calling Willows Bend home, with many more scheduled to join the community in the next few months. A grand opening celebration will be held 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the public is invited to attend. Willow’s Bend is located at 6455 University Ave. NE, Fridley. For more information about Willows Bend, visit willowsbendseniorliving.com.
