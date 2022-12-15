Eleven ‘urban explorers” were arrested Monday, Dec. 5, after they were caught allegedly trespassing inside a sewer system in Fridley.
According to the Fridley Police Department, officers responded to the 4500 block of Main Street NE in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. due to a report of several individuals allegedly crawling into a manhole cover for the Fridley storm sewers and then putting the cover back on.
Upon arrival, officers noticed the suspects left four vehicles near the scene. Officers then located the manhole and storm drain that was near a fenced in commercial property that had numerous items of value.
According to the Fridley Police Department, one officer reported hearing a possible motorized cutting tool being used that appeared to be coming from the commercial property. More
officers from Fridley aware called to the scene in addition to officers from Columbia Heights and a Blaine K9 and a perimeter was formed.
A Fridley officer later witnessed three suspects exiting the manhole and they were taken into custody. An additional three suspects later exited the manhole cover and were also taken into custody.
While waiting at the scene for any more suspects, officers were informed by a Schmit Towing driver that one of his coworkers witnessed five individuals on the East River Road Northeast side of the nearby 44th Avenue Northeast bridge. Officers located the five suspects and determined they were part of the incident in the sewer and were taken into custody.
Later, eight more suspects were located and taken into custody.
According to the Fridley Police Department, members of the group allegedly said they were exploring the sewers and that they were “urban explorers.”
According to another suspect, the individuals allegedly traveled west all the way to the Mississippi River, which is located underneath the BNSF Railway yard and a Minneapolis Water Treatment Plant. The sewer tunnels handle wastewater and contain utility lines.
According to Anoka County Court records, all 11 suspects were charged with a gross misdemeanor charge for trespassing on critical public service facilities, pipeline, utility or an underground structure.
