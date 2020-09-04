A few changes have been made, but school is back and in person at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley.
Students returned to the classroom separately between class years Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with all four grades back full-time starting Sept. 2.
“As you would expect, TG families and staff are concerned with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the impact it will have on students this year,” Totino-Grace Director of Marketing and Communications Kelly Refsnider said. “We know that the best way to accomplish our mission as an educational institution is in person, with our students and among our colleagues.”
To accomplish that goal, several added safety measures have been put in place for this school year. Students will gather what they need for the day in their backpacks before reaching homeroom to minimize hallway time, masks will be a necessity, extra sanitizing has become a priority and everyone will be counted on to keep aware of their own health symptoms for the safety of everyone.
“Totino-Grace has established a plan to keep our campus open and we rely on the support and partnership of all members of our school community to keep students and staff safe and healthy this year,” Refsnider said. “We ask everyone to self-screen each day prior to their presence on campus. We have implemented a health screening road map to guide decision-making if symptoms are present or if someone has been exposed to an individual with a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case. We require masks, daily screening for all who are on campus, have added sanitization stations throughout the building, clean and sanitize classrooms and common spaces regularly throughout the day and have made facility modifications to encourage and enforce physical distancing, including limiting the number of students in a classroom at any given time. Our goal is to remain open and offer in-person learning and we require all members of our community to do their part in accomplishing our plan.”
While in-person learning is the optimal goal when possible, several plans were developed throughout the summer to ensure top education can be delivered to students.
“This summer, significant time and effort has been invested into exploring our options for in-person learning,” Refsnider said. “Our plans for an In-Person Flexible Hybrid Model for the year were developed with current information available to us from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have implemented facility modifications that will aid us in creating a safe and healthy environment for all in our building, we have adjusted the academic day schedule to limit movement and interactions among students and staff, and we are confident in our synchronous learning plan for students who need to or wish to learn remotely. Faculty members participated in professional development to aid their expertise in teaching to in-person and distance learners. We are confident — more than ever — that no matter how our students will be learning at Totino-Grace this year, their experience will be encouraging, supportive and challenging. … Our school community will need to adjust to the new protocol for this year, but overall, TG families are pleased with the plan we have developed and appreciate the opportunity for their student to successfully participate at home if remote learning is preferred or necessary.
“We shared our plan to return to full-time in-person learning last spring and our return to campus plan was introduced to families in early August, followed by a virtual town hall meeting to offer more information and detail for our plan. Students are looking forward to interacting – in-person – with their teachers and classmates. Teachers are craving the opportunity to be back in the classroom with their students. And parents desire an on-campus high school experience for their sons and daughters. Although our spring remote learning program was successful, we know that being in-person provides the optimal educational environment for our students.”
