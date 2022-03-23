By the time the state finals rolled around, the nerves were gone.
What was left: A fast-paced offense sprinting to an early lead against the defending champs. A stifling defense, holding that top-ranked team to its second-lowest output of the season. A cohesive, united front delivering contributions throughout the lineup. And a purpose-driven journey ending on the top of the state.
The Totino-Grace girls basketball team finished a dream weekend with a 60-51 win over Becker to win the Class AAA state championship at Williams Arena in Minneapolis March 19. The Eagles opened the tournament with a 64-43 win over Detroit Lakes in the quarterfinals March 16, and an 86-72 win over St. Paul Como Park in the semifinals March 17.
Top scorers for the Eagles in the quarterfinals were Hannah Herzig (17), Abby Lord (16), Leah Dengerud (14) and Itoro Etuko (8). In the semifinals, Herzig scored 29, Lord had 20 and Dengerud netted 17.
“I felt the team played some of their best ball in the tournament,” Totino-Grace head coach Mary Dengerud said. “I felt the nerves became less as they continued through each game. I don’t think they realized what they were doing; they were just playing another game with their friends, their teammates. We have prided ourselves on our defense all year and I think it was even tougher in the finals. Not only did they guard the outside shooting, but also closed the gaps when needed.”
In the championship, Totino-Grace started fast, easing any early nerves as it worked to a 28-24 lead at the break.
“I think that getting off to such a quick start settled our team’s nerves and gave us immediate confidence at the beginning,” Herzig said.
In the second half, the Eagles continued to hold the high-powered Bulldogs in check, generating enough offense of their own to build a double-digit lead down the stretch that Becker couldn’t challenge.
As time wound down, the reality of the dream season slowly began to sink in.
“We played collectively as a team and some of our greatest ball because we truly care for one another,” Leah Dengerud said. “We felt more confident going from one game to the next, like we could accomplish anything. In the state finals game, we had nothing to prove or worry about, just to enjoy each and play as a team in our final game of the year. At 41 seconds, I realized that we were up by 10 and as I was standing on the court, I looked around and saw the bench getting excited, and knew at that moment we were state champs.”
“It didn’t feel real,” Herzig said. “Right away I told my coach and teammate Leah that it just felt like we won another traveling tournament in sixth grade. ... It was such a surreal experience that I will always remember. Being a state champ has always been a goal of mine, that I was just happy I was able to achieve with such a well-deserving coaching staff and team.”
“It was an experience I will never forget,” Mary Dengerud said. “Watching them hug each other, cry, laugh and smile!”
Herzig finished the championship with 31 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Dengerud had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Spevacek had five points and five rebounds and Caroline Schlaefer distributed six assists.
Totino-Grace closed the championship season with a record of 23-8.
“All teams choose a theme before they begin their season,” Mary Dengerud said. “Our team came up with ‘Path to a Purpose.’ These girls made that their mission. Their hard work, pushing each other to do their best, holding each other accountable and faith in one another is what I will always remember.”
