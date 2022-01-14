They aren’t anywhere near the top of the food chain. They don’t waddle like a penguin or bark like a seal. Their lifespans are incredibly short.
But, they are plentiful – and vital – in the Antarctic ecosystem. And they are now the star of a new children’s book written by Fridley’s Matt Lilley.
“Good Eating: The Short Life of Krill” details the lifespan of krill in a narrative nonfiction picture book, released on Jan. 11.
As he was researching other topics, Lilley kept coming across the tiny Antarctic krill, which play an important role in the Southern Ocean. After a while, Lilley – who had previously written over a dozen nonfiction educational books - decided to turn his focus to krill for their own book, something few others have done. It also marks his first picture book.
"I love writing about nature," Lilley said. "Two of my favorite topics are Antarctica and birds. If you combine Antarctica with birds, you get one of my favorite things – penguins. After writing some manuscripts about penguins and other Antarctic wildlife, I noticed that all the cool animals that live down there eat krill. So I started researching krill. It turns out, krill are pretty cool, too. So, I decided krill should get their own book.
“I did a little research on krill here and there, when I was working on books about other Antarctic animals. But I had to do a ton of research to learn enough to put a whole krill story together. There are only five or six published books about krill. So I read all the books. However, there are tons of scientific papers, because they are so important to the Southern Ocean ecosystem. Some of those studies were very helpful. There was one study that took detailed pictures of krill at their various life stages. That was very helpful to show the illustrator, to help him get the illustrations right.”
Lilley kept uncovering neat facts throughout the research process, something he hopes to share with others on the common ocean food source that lives out a short yet crucial role in a frigid, fragile ecosystem.
“One really neat thing I learned about krill is that if they can’t find enough food, they actually shrink,” Lilley said. “They don’t just get thinner – they actually shed their shells and come out smaller. Another cool thing I learned recently about krill is that they help with climate change. Their shells have carbon in them. When krill shed their shells, their shells drop down into the deep ocean and the carbon gets stored away. Their shells are tiny, but there are so many krill, that it adds up to a lot.”
The book has been selected by the Junior Library Guild for its spring list, and appears destined to be a hit for young audiences.
“Krill live in a strange, fascinating world very different from what we are used to,” Lilley said. “In ‘Good Eating,’ I tried to show that world in a fun way that kids could relate to. ‘Good Eating’ is narrative nonfiction, so it has all the fun facts, but it also has a story that you can follow. And it moves very fast, like a storytime picture book should. Dan Tavis did a great job with the pictures, so kids can really envision what it’s like to be a krill, eating and trying not to get eaten by all the fish, seals, penguins and whales.
“It’s very exciting! The first few reviews have come in, and they’ve been very positive. Also, I gave an advance copy to one of my kid’s teachers for their class. I’ve heard that the kids there enjoyed the book. That’s what it’s all about – having kids read it, enjoy it and learn about the world we live in.”
‘Good Eating’ is now available at several major outlets, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
