Sherwin Linton, a 60 plus year resident of Anoka County, is bringing the Man In Black back for one night at Crooners in Fridley. Sherwin Linton, the 83-year-old musician of Coon Rapids, will be performing an hour and a half of Johnny Cash’s music on March 11, starting at 4 p.m.
The show is coined “The Johnny Cash Story,” and the 30-plus songs will take audience members on a journey through Cash’s career. Sherwin will be backed up by his wife, Pam, and their band the Cotton Kings.
The Lintons themselves had quite a few crossovers with Cash during his life, with Linton getting Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association nods for his 1971 tribute album, “Hello, I’m Not Johnny Cash,” earning him nominations for entertainer of the year.
The tribute album, “Hello, I’m Not Johnny Cash,” was the first of its kind, with one side of the album dedicated as a Johnny Cash medley that gave an overview of Cash’s life through song and spoken word. As Pam recalls, it was extremely flattering for Cash.
“After the “Hello…” album was released, in time, Johnny heard it,” Pam Linton said. “He wrote Sherwin a letter saying it was the nicest tribute anyone had done for him in recording. He said to pay tribute to him was the utmost in flattery. He realized Sherwin respected his music, his career, and his life.”
The pair spent time with Cash on his “Johnny Cash Show,” and were even endorsed by Cash himself.
“Nobody sings my songs better than Sherwin Linton,” Cash said during Linton’s 1982 appearance on “The Johnny Cash Show.”
Linton has been in the music industry since his teenage years, originally starting out as a DJ in his native Watertown, South Dakota before moving to Minneapolis in 1957 and starting several local bands. The Cotton Kings, named after Linton’s 1966 hit recording, are his current backing band.
Linton’s relationship with Cash began back during his high school years, when he was hosting his radio show and performing regularly on air with his band. He found a connection to Cash through learning his music.
“I learned every record he recorded,” Linton said. “My voice was also adaptable to his music. When I moved to Minneapolis, the first time I saw him was the spring of 1958, at the Minneapolis Armory. After the show, I saw him leave stage right. I followed him back toward the dressing room and he posed for a picture for me.”
Linton got to know Cash better after attending several other shows and talking with the artist. A 1968 disc jockey convention in Nashville sealed the deal, however, and made the artist a part of Cash’s inner circle.
“I was backstage with him at a show he was doing for the disc jockey convention,” Linton said. “He invited me to ride with him in his limo and have dinner with his entourage … I got to know him even better in 1971.”
In 1970, Linton would record a tribute to Cash in the South Dakota state penitentiary, similar to Cash’s live recordings in the likes of Folsom Prison and San Quentin. Cash was no stranger to tough times, with addiction issues following him through most of his life after he was introduced to benzedrine on early tours. His commitment to beating addiction, his openness with his struggles and ability to connect with the common man are reasons the Lintons say his music still resonates with audiences today.
“He might not have been the best singer ever heard, but he was identifiable,” Sherwin Linton said. “It was a voice that people could relate to. The simplicity and yet intricate, delicate lyrics have been what people of all walks of life can relate to.”
The Lintons also say Cash’s great variety of song styles give everyone a chance to relate, and they try to show a good selection of it during their own tribute show. There are love songs, hate songs, songs of prison and freedom, gospel, humor and protest in his catalog of nearly one hundred albums.
“(Our 90-minute show) only feels like the tip of the iceberg,” Sherwin Linton said. “But I feel I hit the major songs he recorded. My favorite selection of anything he wrote, I always dedicate it to veterans and those currently serving. ‘Ragged Old Flag,’ that’s my favorite part of the show and I’m so glad I get to do that.”
