Pam and Sherwin Linton got to know the Cash family during Johnny and June’s life, and now sing their respective vocals during their tribute act.

Sherwin Linton, a 60 plus year resident of Anoka County, is bringing the Man In Black back for one night at Crooners in Fridley. Sherwin Linton, the 83-year-old musician of Coon Rapids, will be performing an hour and a half of Johnny Cash’s music on March 11, starting at 4 p.m.

The show is coined “The Johnny Cash Story,” and the 30-plus songs will take audience members on a journey through Cash’s career. Sherwin will be backed up by his wife, Pam, and their band the Cotton Kings.

