After helping break up a rush in the offensive zone, Jarod Palmer streaked down the right wall at Xcel Energy Center and ripped a wrist shot past the Edmonton Oilers netminder for his first NHL goal on Dec. 29, 2011.
The arena announcer made the call that all kids who play hockey dream of hearing: “Scoring for the Minnesota Wild, his first of the season and his career, Jarod Palmer.”
Six games into his NHL career, the Fridley-native had finally achieved what he always dreamed of: He was playing in the NHL and all of the times that he had given up on that dream didn’t matter anymore. Then, the high and excitement of finally breaking through and achieving a childhood goal came to an abrupt end just moments later.
Now a resident of Hugo, Palmer is taking stock of his unique path to the NHL in his new venture. His new business, Palmer Hockey Clinics — online at Palmerhockey.net — aims to do two things: give both high-level and affordable hockey instruction to youth in Minnesota who otherwise would not have access to it. And he’s starting in Forest Lake.
“Growing up, Forest Lake was always kind of a potentially big hockey ground, and it’s only really just started to boom,” Palmer said. “I’ve had a lot of friends growing up in my life from Forest Lake. I played out of the super rink all the time, and I just wanted to bring them something local for once.”
An unlikely beginning
By the end of his sophomore year of high school in Spring Lake Park, Palmer was preparing to go through the process to make the Under 18 Team USA. But, before he could make the tryouts, Palmer took a slash during one of the last games of the season that stopped him from trying out.
“Nice two-hand slash in the corner and I shattered my fibula,” Palmer said. “It was a friend of mine too, actually growing up, so I didn’t really have that hard of feelings.”
After recovering from his injury he was invited to try out for the Texas Tornado of the United States Hockey League.
During the exhibition games, Palmer had nearly a hat trick — scoring three goals in a game — in each game. Despite his success, the team did not offer him a spot on the roster.
A few months after his tryout, Palmer received a letter in the mail offering him a roster spot for team USA. Unbeknownst to him, there was a scout for the U18 USA team at the tryout who was there to watch another player; instead, Palmer caught his eye.
“From what I understood, they told the coaches after the tryout not to invite me to the main camp because I was going to play for Team USA,” Palmer said. “I didn’t even know it, and I was sitting in my room crying for two weeks.”
While playing for Team USA, Palmer would struggle but work to improve and eventually go on to win a silver medal in Minsk during the 2004 IIHF U18 World Championships.
Letting go of a dream
When his time with Team USA came to an end, Palmer played junior hockey with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL. In his first year with the Storm, Palmer was originally hoping to be drafted by an NHL team, but when it didn’t happen, he quickly switched his plan to try to earn a scholarship in order to pay for school.
“I focused on where I am, here and now, and this reigned true for the rest of my life,” Palmer said. “Focus on here and now and the next step, instead of making it to the NHL.”
Even though he had been in talks with Miami University in Ohio, Palmer wasn’t offered a scholarship.
“I thought: ‘I don’t have a very good scholarship offer. I’m going to try and go back one more year and give it a shot and hopefully get school paid for,’” Palmer said. “That was my goal the moment I didn’t get drafted in the NHL. My goal was just to earn a scholarship and my goal from there was just to be a college graduate. I gave up on the NHL.”
When Miami University heard that he was returning to the Storm, they were shocked he had not been picked up and contacted him to give him an offer for the following school year. After his final year of juniors, where he collected 15 goals and 37 assists in 58 games, he headed to Oxford, Ohio, as a 20-year-old freshman pursuing a business degree.
‘This is for fun now’
By the time Palmer was playing for the Redhawks, his play style had changed.
“They ended up liking me at college and I was a much better player than I imagined I would be...I didn’t even care to go to the NHL, so for me college hockey was just for fun. I had no pressure because no one was watching me,” Palmer said.
During his junior season, Miami would play in the NCAA Division I championship game and lose in overtime to Boston University. It was also in his junior season that hockey agent Matt Oates would approach him in an attempt to discuss representation.
“I actually got approached by a family adviser in my junior season going into my senior season, and I told him he must be really bad at his job,” Palmer said.
After his senior season and a college career that included 47 goals, 90 assists and an All-CCHA First Team nomination, Palmer decided to meet with Oates, and ultimately signed on under his representation. After years of playing under the assumption he’d never be in the NHL, Palmer was now presented with three two-way contracts to play with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, or his hometown Minnesota Wild.
“I learned which organization, as an undrafted guy, had the best chance for me to make it, and it was undoubtedly the Wild,” Palmer said.
Skating wrong
In his first NHL training camp, Palmer was in the first round of cuts made and was assigned to play with the Houston Aeros, the Minnesota Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate.
In his first season with the Aeros, Palmer was pulled into then Aeros coach Mike Yeo’s office.
“I’ll never forget: He sat me down and he said, ‘Jarod, do you know what’s stopping you from making the NHL?’ and I listed off like 15 things,” Palmer said. “And he goes, ‘No, Jarod, it’s just your speed.’ I was flabbergasted — it wasn’t even on my list.”
What Yeo thought would be fixed by having him skate in more drills throughout practice, Palmer would come to find out was actually a flaw in his skating.
“I was 24 when I truly learned how to skate. I was 24 years old and it was like a bomb went off,” Palmer said. “I realized my whole life I was skating wrong. All the time and all the effort to just have bad form.”
At the end of his first season in the AHL, Palmer would spend the summer reteaching himself how to skate. This time, instead of attempting to skate by pumping his legs as if he was running, Palmer would look at skating from a different lens.
“Skating is a whole lot more like sailing a boat on an ocean and you have to use vectors and science,” Palmer said.
During the next season, Palmer started the year with the Aeros after being one of the last five guys cut during training camp due to improving and fixing his skating woes.
A dream lost and found
With Yeo being promoted that season to the head coach of the Wild, Palmer thought it would be no time before he made his NHL debut. However, the call didn’t come as he expected.
“I decided I would do the absolute best I could at playing in the minors and that I would give up on playing in the NHL,” Palmer said.
After seeing 32-year-old Jed Ortmeyer get a call up before him several times, Palmer became complacent with not making the NHL once again.
“I mean, it was November, and I had watched everyone get called up,” Palmer said.
With the expectation gone, Palmer began to shine with Houston in back-to-back weekend series. While eating lunch before his third weekend after once again giving up hope, Palmer received the call he’d come to assume would never happen.
“He said, ‘Palmer, you’re in the lineup tomorrow night; pack your bags, we got a flight for you at 4.’ It was super short, and right at the end he goes, ‘Oh, and congratulations,’” Palmer said.
Two shots: one in the net, the other, on the head
In what couldn’t have been more of a welcome to the NHL moment, Palmer walked into the locker room at Xcel Energy Center and saw his name written in the lineup on the board next to Wild fan favorites Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Brodziak while Danny Heatley walked up to him and shook his hand, welcoming him to the team.
In his first game, he led the team in shots, and everything seemed to be going well for Palmer as he was getting used in the lineup and got a decent amount of ice time.
In his sixth game, Palmer cemented his place in the NHL by scoring his first career goal. It was a moment he’d never forget. Sort of.
In the next period he took an elbow to the head behind the net.
“My helmet popped off. I had to pick it back up and put it back on my head, and after that I couldn’t remember where I was or what I was doing, but I kept playing because I was an idiot,” Palmer said.
Riding the team elevator down to the locker room the next day, Palmer knew something was wrong after suffering from vertigo. Palmer had a concussion, and was forced out of play.
Three months passed before he could play again. After returning to play, he was told he would be sent back to the minors, where he worked hard to get back into NHL-shape. Six games in, he suffered another concussion, forcing him to take more time off before coming back to the minors once more. Then came the final blow to his career: a third and final concussion in a game against the Lake Erie Monsters.
“I left that game and I wasn’t the same. I went and played again in Houston a few days later and I couldn’t play,” Palmer said. “I got out of the game in Houston, and I remember looking at my feet and they looked like they were 100 feet away.”
He had been told just days prior that he had been penciled into the Wild’s roster. While the decision was not easy, with three concussions in a year, Palmer decided continuing to play the sport he loved wasn’t worth dealing with the repercussions of having another head injury.
“After that third one in that short of span, I decided that I didn’t want to keep getting them,” Palmer said.
It took six months for Palmer to recover from the final concussion.
“The Wild offered me another contract the following season and I turned it down,” Palmer said.
Giving others what he never had
After the NHL, Palmer has put his business degree to use, working currently with Whirlpool as a market account executive. But where Palmer finds his passion is in the camps and clinics he hosts through Palmer Hockey Clinics. It’s his way of giving others the teaching he never received.
Growing up in Fridley, Palmer was the youngest of three children in a standard blue-collar family. Most of what he learned about hockey at a young age was from his father, and his raw talent filled in the gaps.
“My dad volunteered almost all the time to pay our hockey dues so we could play,” Palmer said. “I didn’t get any real NHL-level knowledge or exposure until I started leaving home.”
Palmer, like many who have a similar upbringing, never had the chance to train with anyone who had NHL-level knowledge. Despite not being able to use his NHL knowledge to play, he is now using it to help others achieve the same dream that he had as a child, but have fun while doing it no matter the outcome.
“You don’t know who’s going to be your next Jarod Palmer at eight years old,” Palmer said. “I just think you’ve got to try and teach everyone like they are a superstar, and so what if they fail.”
The clinics, which are being held in Forest Lake on April 24-25, cost $99.
