Proposed improvements this year at Anoka County’s Islands of Peace Park in Fridley have been scaled back because of cost.
The Anoka County Board Jan. 28 authorized an amendment to its $325,000 state parks and trails legacy grant contract with the Metropolitan Council reducing the scope of work.
Originally, the county was planning reconstruction of the parking lot and four culverts plus reconfiguration and reconstruction of trails on the island.
But because of the recent bidding climate and high cost estimates for the improvements, the parking lot work has been removed from the project, according to Karen Blaska, county parks planner.
The county had hoped to secure a federal grant to supplement the state dollars, but was unsuccessful, and the parking lot work pushed the cost estimate $180,000 over budget, said Jeff Perry, parks director.
In the meantime, potholes will be patched in the parking lot to keep it functional, while the parks department works with the county highway department on an overlay project for 2021, he said.
According to Perry, the four box culverts in the park, which provide a back channel from the Mississippi River, have been collecting debris, and without stabilization, flooding could occur.
The trails component will include retaining walls, making the trails Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and improving access to the river.
The project timeline calls for a spring construction start, Perry said.
“Everything will be wrapped up by the end of the year,” he said.
The park, where the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association has its headquarters, is a unit of the county’s Riverfront Regional Park, which is located on the Mississippi River on the other side of I-694.
