Oh, how lucky you are and the thinks you can think when back on stage.
Drawing lyrics from an assortment of Dr. Seuss books, “Seussical the Musical” arrives at Fridley High School as Fridley Drama returns to live performances Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 18-20.
“We are all so glad to be able to perform live theater again,” director Tom Larson said. “The reactions the students receive from live audiences helps to fuel their energy level. It is great to have that back. We have many upperclassmen and were looking for a show that offers many lead and supporting roles. ‘Seussical’ seemed like the logical choice.”
“This show is a great way to bring back theater! I love being able to be a part of all the action and dedication this show takes,” said Marin Riddle, who plays Mrs. Mayor. “From the amazing technical aspect and set to the lights glimmering down, I love it all. Getting back into things after almost two years of no ‘normal’ theater is a bit challenging, but I am willing to make anything work to be on the stage again! Doing fall theater is a perfect start to my school year. Everyone was so happy to be back at the school after anticipating the show for the whole summer. Having an activity where everyone is constantly having fun, laughing, sharing memories and most of all putting on a show, is so heartwarming. You truly can’t find anything like it in any other sport or activity.”
“The most exciting thing about being back is finally getting to choose if I act with a mask or not! It has been so long since I have gotten to act without one,” said Savanna Ayers, who plays Mayzie. “Something that is challenging is really exaggerating my character. I think audiences will enjoy the fun-loving and goofy nature of this show!”
With a large cast and a variety of bright, booming characters, it’s an energetic, feel-good show, one for all students taking part to share together.
“My favorite part of every show, and especially this one, has been the camaraderie between all of those involved in the production,” said Ryken Farr, who plays Mr. Mayor. “Every year it is a blast to work with such a large group of people who are all invested in the quality of the show. However, this year is different. Coming off of a pandemic, many of the people participating in this show haven’t worked with each other. This year especially I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of new faces. It has made the show a very enriching experience. That being said, the time commitment of a show is always a challenge, especially during senior year. However, the satisfaction of seeing a show come together is something that can’t be bested. These days — I won’t quite say post-pandemic, but still — that first show of the year still might be the last show of the year. We’ve been fortunate up until now to have a smooth show, but you never know if that could change. So, I guess the excitement of the first show of the year has been replaced by excitement about a show in the year. Hopefully there will be more to come, but keeping in mind the possibility that it may be the only show makes me enjoy it that much more.”
“I know they enjoy being able to spend time with their ‘theater family’ creating a quality show that the audiences will enjoy,” Larson said. “They have also enjoyed getting to play non-human characters with bright, fun costumes.”
With familiar stories mixed into lyrics throughout, it’s a show for all to enjoy.
“‘Seussical’ is fun, plain and simple,” Farr said. “It’s just a fun show to be in and to see. I think that’s why families will enjoy it so much this fall. Yes, it’s goofy, but maybe that’s what we all need. Theaters across the country are just starting to open again. Despite the success of other Fridley shows during the pandemic, including ‘All Shook Up!’ last spring and ‘Mamma Mia’ this past summer, this show might be the first time in nearly two years that theater loving families will be able to feel comfortable leaving the house. This show is something that everyone can get behind, that everyone can find humor in, that everyone can enjoy. We could all use a good laugh nowadays, and there’s no better show for that than ‘Seussical the Musical.’”
“This musical is so upbeat and entertaining for literally all ages,” Riddle said. “Many people grew up reading Dr. Seuss, so seeing these childhood memories come to life on stage is a dream come true. You can tell all of us are having fun up there, and we are so excited to be a part of such a fun production.”
Shows are Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 18-20, all at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.fridleydrama.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.