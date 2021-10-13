As the saying goes, the best officials are the ones you don’t notice.
Try as he might, though, Ron Ackerman couldn’t escape recognition forever.
Long seen as one of Minnesota’s top referees, later taking on leadership roles in teaching and supporting officials across the state, the Fridley native’s near six decades in the sport has had a visible impact at every level of wrestling.
Already a member of the Dave Bartelma National Wrestling Hall of Fame, at the start of October, Ackerman’s work earned another prestigious honor as he was named one of the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees.
Ackerman’s wrestling career began largely due to circumstance — and genetics. Only 5-foot-2 and 90 pounds as a freshman, size proved a hindrance to playing basketball. It also proved perfect to filling a spot in the Pipestone High School wrestling lineup.
“I was a small person,” Ackerman said. “I was cut from the basketball team in ninth grade, went out for wrestling the next Monday, was the 95-pounder on Tuesday.”
It didn’t take long before Ackerman wasn’t simply a member of the varsity lineup. He was a standout.
Ackerman earned three trips to state, placing second in 1962 and fourth in 1963. From there, he went on to compete at Gustavus Adolphus College, winning the MIAC championship at 123 pounds in 1965 to help lead the team to the conference title.
“You don’t ‘play wrestling’ — you play baseball, football, basketball, hockey, etc. You cannot blame someone else for missing a free throw, fumbling in the end zone. You are the only person out there. It teaches self-discipline and builds self-confidence. Wrestling allows athletes of all sizes to participate!”
It was a pure love. And it was only the beginning.
Following college, Ackerman wanted to stay connected to the sport. He had envisioned teaching and coaching, but life led him down a different path. So, he found another way to stay involved. One that put him back on the mat.
“When I graduated from college, I was planning on being a math teacher and wrestling coach,” Ackerman said. “But as things go, I decided to get into the computer industry, which was just getting kicked off in the late ‘60s. In those days to be coach, you had to be a teacher, different from now. I wanted to stay with wrestling, so I got involved in officiating.
“You were on your own. You sent out postcards to athletic directors, contacted people you knew and hustled up matches. You were on your own and had to learn the ropes through experience. There was only one official at a meet. In 1970, Don Meyers and a few others formed Metro Wrestling Officials — I joined immediately. It allowed learning opportunities from others, helped in scheduling and getting replacements, and provided a means for officials to meet with other officials, forming friendships and sharing experiences.”
Wrestling has grown through the years in the state, from a one-class system when Ackerman was in high school to three classes and a recently added girls state tournament, now offering an array of powerhouse college programs as well. On any given winter weekend, tournaments showcasing several of the state’s — and a few of the nation’s — top teams and individuals can be seen. All great for the sport, and all requiring a large number of officials, ones who are well-trained and able to offer consistent work while being unfazed by passionate and partisan coaches and fans.
“A good referee is someone with good common sense, knows the rules, hustles to be in position to make the call and able to make quick decisions,” Ackerman said. “You have to be impartial and not influenced by a coach or the fans. Remember, the only impartial person in the building is the official. They don’t care who wins or loses, just that the wrestler that deserves to win does, not necessarily the favorite.”
Like any sport, there are rules that are clear cut, and there are those open to interpretation. In wrestling, the latter typically involve situations in determining if one wrestler is stalling, or a ruling on a quick scramble at the edge of the mat.
“The two situations that lead to the most controversy are stalling and edge of mat/control calls,” Ackerman said. “The National Rules Committee is trying to make these more black and white. However, there is still a lot of judgment and subjectivity involved.”
Ackerman has offered guidance to officials across the state on all aspects of the job, from writing a column for The Guillotine wrestling publication to his work leading clinics.
He officiated 17 MSHSL state tournaments and began working Big Ten Conference wrestling matches at the age of 25. He has also served as the MSHSL’s rules clinician for 26 years.
Through it all, helping lay a foundation of camaraderie and consistency for officials throughout Minnesota has been the greatest highlight.
“Working with other officials from all over the state,” Ackerman said. “I believed that there had to be consistency in wresting officiating, whether it was outstate or metro. I started the first Wrestling Officials Clinic in 1993. That started a relationship amongst officials in Minnesota.”
It has been a lifelong journey for Ackerman, now nearing 60 years in the sport. It’s a span of time he never could have imagined when he first stepped off the basketball court and onto a wrestling mat.
“No, I did not,” Ackerman said. “I have always enjoyed working with people. I was not afraid to take on challenges and I wanted to make wrestling officiating better for the sport. It has been great. I have met a lot of good people, made lasting friendships and enjoyed seeing the sport change for the better. I appreciate my wife, Karla, of 55 years, allowing me to follow my passion for wrestling and officiating!”
