Fridley got a taste of their local literary scene when the North Suburban Center for the Arts hosted Laurel Osterkamp and Stanley Kusunoki at their monthly reading series on Sept. 8. NSCA hosted the reading at their art gallery “The Firehouse,” a former firehouse turned art gallery. The live reading was followed by a Q&A.
Osterkamp and Kusunoki shared excerpts of their previous and newest works, with Osterkamp reading from her political fiction novel “Favorite Daughters” as well as two pieces of flash fiction and Kusunoki reading from all three of his poetry collections, including his 2021 collection “Shelter in Place: Poems in a Time of COVID-19.”
The authors read with the Firehouse’s many art installations as a backdrop, Nina Martine Robinson’s sculpture “Nuerotangle #5” directly behind them. The night’s proceedings were moderated by Mary Jo Pehl, another local author and cast and writing alum of Minnesota’s own Mystery Science Theater 3000.
Osterkamp’s recently-released novel, “Favorite Daughters,” is based on the real-life unexpected friendship of Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump. The novel follows undergrad Elise Gibbons as she navigates the career-political waters of her friends and their families. Osterkamp talked to attendees about her process of deciding where her historical inspiration ends and her fictional characters begin.
“(That separation) is still something I’m trying to figure out,” Osterkamp said. “My editor said, ‘It’s great you do this but don’t be afraid to make the story your own.’ When I get to a point that I’m stuck, I know I need to break out and personalize it.”
In dealing with such political characters, she was also asked how her own personal biases affect the story and how she dealt with them as she was writing.
“I obviously have a very strong point of view, so I didn’t shy away (from my biases),” Osterkamp said. “But what I always wanted to be sure of was all three characters have a motivation. Even if we don’t like them, we’re able to understand them. I want 3D characters, not cardboard cutouts.”
While Kusunogi worked in the separate (but similar) medium of poems, he too uses recent and historical events as the background for his writing. He opened his time at the podium with a poem he had written that morning about Queen Elizabeth II, who’s death was announced earlier that day. Titled “The Queen is Dead,” he spoke about the connections her rule had to his own lifespan.
“Crowned the year I was born,” Kusunogi read from his poem, “I life a glass not to the position but to Elizabeth.”
His other poems drew on his experiences as a teacher, referencing his own classmates as a child or pupils of his own. His collection “Items in the News” took his experience as a journalist in undergrad and applied it to recent events and his parents’ and grandparents’ experiences in labor camps during World War II. His last set of poems were written as a part of a journal during COVID-19, tracking the time from Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement of school closures to the popular pandemic hobby of cooking. He spoke about how his journalistic training in chronicling the events around him is an essential part of art in this current political landscape.
“Poetry is the new journalism, and it’s more than poetry, it applies to many contemporary arts-this wall is truth in a way,” Kusunogi said, motioning to a wall of art depicting the Minneapolis protests of May 2020. “A lot of journalism is this or that way. To get true journalism you have to go to the gut level, and that’s where the artists are.”
The next reading series will take place on Oct. 13 at the Firehouse. For directions and to learn who the October readers will be when announced, visit northsuburbanarts.org/reading-series.
