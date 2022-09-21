Fridley got a taste of their local literary scene when the North Suburban Center for the Arts hosted Laurel Osterkamp and Stanley Kusunoki at their monthly reading series on Sept. 8. NSCA hosted the reading at their art gallery “The Firehouse,” a former firehouse turned art gallery. The live reading was followed by a Q&A.

Osterkamp and Kusunoki shared excerpts of their previous and newest works, with Osterkamp reading from her political fiction novel “Favorite Daughters” as well as two pieces of flash fiction and Kusunoki reading from all three of his poetry collections, including his 2021 collection “Shelter in Place: Poems in a Time of COVID-19.”

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

