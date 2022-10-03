National Wildlife Federation America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, recently recognized that Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School for Innovation, in Fridley, has created a Certified Schoolyard Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife program.
North Park School for Innovation has joined with more than 5,000 schools nationwide that have transformed their schoolyards into thriving wildlife habitats that provide essential elements needed by all wildlife – natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young. The habitat also serves as an outdoor education site where students can engage in cross-curricular learning in a hands-on way.
Certification also makes the North Park School for Innovation Certified Wildlife Habitat part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to restore critical habitat for pollinators.
“We are excited to have another school join our growing list of more than 5,000 certified Schoolyard Habitats. Kids can now personally experience nature through hands-on learning in an outdoor environment,” said Liz Soper, director of K-12 Programs for National Wildlife Federation.
“North Park School for Innovation’s students are very proud of the positive impact that they are having on the planet,” said Stan Mraz, North Park School for Innovation STEM teacher. “Our students are always eager to learn and work in our courtyard garden, in our rain gardens and in creating additional habitat for wildlife. Currently, all K-5 students have been involved in creating a new native plant pollinator garden through the guidance of Mr. Wes Nugteren, our district’s agricultural specialist. Getting the award has been such an honor; however, the real excitement is shown in the students’ faces when they see a butterfly, bird, or bee visiting the habitat that they created!”
National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife program encourages responsible gardening that helps pollinators and other wildlife thrive.
It encourages planting with native species such as milkweed and discouraging chemical pesticide use. With nearly 200,000 locations and growing, National Wildlife Federation’s Certified Wildlife Habitats and Community Wildlife Habitats recognize individuals, schools, groups and whole communities committed to providing habitat for wildlife, including pollinators.
Each of the nearly 200,000 certified locations provide food, water, cover and places to raise young. This makes yards, schools, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms and other community-based landscapes into wildlife sanctuaries.
For more information on gardening for wildlife and details on certification, visitnwf.org/habitat or call 1-800-822-9919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.