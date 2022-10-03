Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School

Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School For Innovation, in Fridley, is home to a school garden students can enjoy and learn from.

 Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools

National Wildlife Federation America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, recently recognized that Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School for Innovation, in Fridley, has created a Certified Schoolyard Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife program.

North Park School for Innovation has joined with more than 5,000 schools nationwide that have transformed their schoolyards into thriving wildlife habitats that provide essential elements needed by all wildlife – natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young. The habitat also serves as an outdoor education site where students can engage in cross-curricular learning in a hands-on way.

