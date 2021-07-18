Featuring an expansive array of classes in different disciplines, MKG North martial arts studio has relocated and reopened in Mounds View after spending the past four years in Fridley.
MKG North is a branch of the world-renowned Minnesota Kali Group located in south Minneapolis. It was founded by head instructor Peter Kwong, who has been involved in martial arts since 1978 and teaching for 36 years.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach at the studio. It is built on tailoring classes to fit individualized needs and goals, with many possible paths for students to take.
“I find that many of the cookie-cutter schools are not geared toward helping students achieve their goals,” Kwong said. “Everyone’s needs are different. Some just want to get in shape, others want self-defense for themselves or for their jobs, some for stress relief and some for cross-training to improve attributes for sports.”
Students without prior experience are encouraged to try as well in a beginning class.
“For new students, I recommend the Phase One class,” Kwong said. “This class is designed for beginners with limited knowledge of martial arts. The base curriculum includes coordination and body mechanic drills, endurance training and other attribute development. Our signature Cardio Kickboxing class is a must for those wanting to tone up or lose nagging COVID pounds! This is a high-intensity interval training format where partners hold for punches, elbows, knees and kicks.”
After building up a base, there is a wide variety of options to pursue depending on what students are looking to gain out of their martial arts experience.
“I teach a host of non-traditional martial arts including Kali (Philippines), Muay Thai (Thailand), Silat (Indonesia), BJJ (Brazil), Jun Fan Gung Fu/Jeet Kune Do (China/Bruce Lee) and others,” Kwong said. “The eclectic nature of what we do helps students find their own path in why they want to train martial arts.”
Making a transition to a new spot is nothing new for Kwong, with the move setting up hopes for even more customer traffic in Mounds View. It is the third spot for MKG North after previously working at New Brighton Community Center before arriving in Fridley.
“I particularly love the visibility of this retail spot,” Kwong said. “The Fridley location was tucked in a warehouse district and had very limited traffic. So I really look forward to the drive-by traffic and the walk-ins.”
MKG North has also partnered with Twin Cities Wyverns: Armored Combat team, which is training at the facility as it competes in full contact competitions nationwide. It is currently recruiting members as well.
For more information or to register, visit www.mkgnorthmartialarts.com or email mkgnorth@gmail.com.
