Fridley football head coach Justin Reese was named Minnesota High School Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association for the 2020-21 school year in August. Reese is the first African American coach to win this award in Minnesota, and the fifth Class 4A coach to receive the honor. Fridley was named the AP Class 4A state champion in the shortened 2020 season.
“There are only a handful of coaches in our division who have won this statewide award, so I am beyond grateful to be acknowledged by the MFCA,” Reese said. “This award is a direct reflection of one of my core values of helping our student-athletes build character that will stay with them beyond the playing field.”
