Fridley wrestling senior Josh Franklin, currently ranked No. 2 in Class AA at 220.
Start in wrestling
“I started wrestling in seventh grade. My brother was on the wrestling team so he made me a little more interested.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about wrestling is the intense competition.”
Biggest challenge
“The most difficult part of wrestling is constantly grinding to be the best.”
Something people might not know about me
“I love ‘90s R&B music and some country music.”
Top high school wrestling memory
“My favorite high school memory was my first start on varsity. I beat a senior that I wasn’t supposed to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.