Basketball has been an instrumental part of Ah’Janay Yancy’s life, and Yancy has in turn been a key part of the Fridley girls basketball team. In her senior season, Yancy has averaged 13.1 points per game for the Tigers heading into the final week of the regular season.
Start in basketball
“What led me to basketball was a day I got in trouble in fourth grade, which happened to be often back then, and a staff member named Coach Steve was talking to me. He asked if I would like to play basketball for the Boys and Girls Club team, Lady Gambles, but I didn’t really get into the sport until sixth grade when I played for Hospitality House, which became home for me.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“Basketball has been like therapy for me. It is my happy place and my hero. It has helped me grow as a person, and I have gained so much from it. I have learned many valuable lessons and also gained some really good friends who I would even consider sisters.”
Favorite aspect of team
“The best thing about my team is that we are all different, but when we get on the court we all have the same goal, and we are able to come together. With the bus rides to games or at home, whether we win or lose, we are still a team and we do it together.”
Most challenging part about sport
“The most challenging part of basketball is when you’re having a bad game and you feel as if you’re not contributing and letting your team down because you’re not scoring how you usually do, so you get in your head. Trying to stay positive and keeping your team up can be really challenging when you feel as if you’re not doing your best.”
Top HS basketball memory
“My favorite high school basketball memory was during my junior year when Fridley went up against Holy Angels. We played so hard and as a team. Holy Angels is known as a good team, but we played with them and we didn’t give up. We ended up losing by 6 points, and it was a sad loss, but when we played them previously we lost by 33, so to lose by 6 and to be in the lead at one point was the best thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.