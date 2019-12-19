The feature
A starting position is more like a suggestion for Fridley senior Yoal Ruei. Able to defend all five spots on one end of the floor, then come back and score from the paint to beyond the arc on the other, Ruei is a dynamic force for the Tigers. Through four games, Ruei is averaging 18.5 points, including 25 in an 85-77 win over St. Paul Highland Park Dec. 12.
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was in the sixth grade, and what led me was just playing with friends of mine.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“I just love the game and the atmosphere it comes with. I enjoy the competition and the special moments it brings within teammates and coaches.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part of my team is that we are all friends outside of basketball and I can talk to them about anything, and having the chemistry we have on the court. Our chemistry grows as our friendship does.”
Looking forward to most about senior season
“I am most excited about is bringing my team through a deep run through March and having a fun last year of high school basketball.”
Favorite part of playing forward
“I love being able to do everything on the court. I can guard the 1 through 5 and being able to have the athleticism to grab everything in the air and put it in the rim and also shoot the three.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something people may not recognize about the game is that you have to be in the gym to be great. Those days off in the gym will start to show when you’re playing your competition over the years, and to be good you have to live in the gym.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite high school memory is having a big game at our home opener against Minneapolis Edison my junior year. And also getting my first in-game dunk junior year.”
