Fridley’s Tyler Herder earned all-state honors in diving in Class A to lead area athletes at the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota March 18-20.
Herder put together an overall score of 349.10 in the meet, earning seventh place overall.
The Tigers also had three state qualifying swims — earning 17th was the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jeremy Fischer, Andrew Ramirez, Logan Wuertz and Christian Henrikson (3:32.89), earning 19th was the 200 medley relay team of Logan Wuertz, Derek Severson, Christian Henrikson and Tim Yocum (1:46.30) and earning 21st was Wuertz in the 200 free (1:54.59).
Fridley earned 24th as a team in Class A.
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park had state entrants in six events in Class AA, led by the 14th-place 200 medley relay team of Sam Clark, Will Privratsky, Nick Starcevich and Braden Ripken (1:38.75).
The 200 free relay team of Ripken, Starcevich, Privratsky and Clark earned 17th (1:30.11), Privratsky earned 17th in the 100 breaststroke (59.85) and 32nd in the 100 butterfly (54.00) and Starcevich earned 19th in the 100 free (47.93) and 20th in the 200 IM (2:00.75).
Spring Lake Park earned 34th as a team in Class AA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.