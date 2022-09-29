A bright teal building stands out in an unassuming industrial area in Fridley. Once a factory for pet shampoos, the building now houses Happy Tails Rescue, a foster-based animal shelter currently moving into its new building and looking for foster homes for dogs and cats,

As pandemic supply chain issues continue to hold up construction, the need for fosters has never been greater, Happy Tails member and founder of “Cody’s Heroes” Cody Westphall said.

