A bright teal building stands out in an unassuming industrial area in Fridley. Once a factory for pet shampoos, the building now houses Happy Tails Rescue, a foster-based animal shelter currently moving into its new building and looking for foster homes for dogs and cats,
As pandemic supply chain issues continue to hold up construction, the need for fosters has never been greater, Happy Tails member and founder of “Cody’s Heroes” Cody Westphall said.
“Fosters are the biggest need for us right now,” Westphall said. “I think some people might have a weird idea of the level of commitment. A lot of times you don’t know exactly how long they’ll be in your home, but on average you can expect three weeks to a month. Even if you just want to help out for a few months in the summer, that’s perfect.”
With the move into their new building, demand for assistance will grow with the space. The new building is roughly five times the size of their current strip mall space, also in Fridley, and will have space for dogs, cats, exotic animals, dog training and a fully fledged veterinary clinic. Although the space will be plenty, they want get dogs paired with foster pet parents.
“The goal of it is to take the best of a shelter and the best of a rescue,” Westphall said. “We do plan on housing some animals here. We’ll have a cattery, dog runs, but we’ll still have fosters. We want to push dogs with behavioral issues or surgery recovery toward fosters because they recover twice as fast.”
Cody and his wife, Happy Tails Director Laura Westphall, have seen that speeded recovery firsthand. Laura started fostering dogs from Happy Tails while Cody was on deployment, and now nearly one thousand fosters later, they see the benefits that fostering has on dogs and their humans, alike.
In 2018, Cody started Cody’s Heroes, a program that Happy Tails uses to pair emotional support animals with veterans. Cody has been an active service member for 18 years, he saw just how helpful animals can be for veterans during a visit to a St. Cloud Veterans Association.
“There (are) so many veterans out there who are living alone and suffering from depression or super high anxiety, that’s not a good combination and dogs can really help that stuff,” Westphall said. “I found out about that and how you have to wait for about a year (for a service animal) and all the training is done away from them. I thought I’d really like to do something like this but we need to expedite it. ESA’s are not a service animal, they’re two different things but me personally, I’ve benefited from my own dogs.”
While Cody and Laura have made the most from their own fosters and are used to the routine, Cody assured those who have never fostered before that Happy Tails’ process is an efficient one, with clear routes of communication where every employee is on the same page.
“We have a foster coordinator that we do all our communication from,” Westphall said. “If you have any questions it’s all one person to go to, you’re not getting different answers from different people.”
Happy Tails also pays for the expenses of each pet such as food, beds, crates and toys. All the foster family has to pay for is the gas they use to transport the pets. There is also a network of foster families that communicate to make sure each dog is taken care of in the event of a vacation or a foster family needing to go out of town. Happy Tails is eager for more foster families because, as Cody points out, each pet homed is a pet saved.
“When you’ve got these pets, there’s very few just surrendered by an owner,” Westphall said. “Most of the time they’re on a euthanasia list and we take them off that list to come here because you chose to foster them. You’re giving them another shot at life.”
For any would-be-foster family still on the fence about taking a pet in, it’s seeing those once unwanted pets break out of their shells and find a home they can be happy in that keeps them going. While some may be sad to see a foster pet go, and some may even have a “foster fail” and end up adopting the pets themselves, the fact that each pet finds its furever home is what keeps them going.
“I look back at me and Laura’s journey seventeen years ago and we’re creeping up on the thousands of animals we’ve just fostered personally,” Westphall said. “That alone, when I think of it, that’s a lot of lives. It’s extremely rewarding. Just try it out, and if you don’t like it and only want to foster one dog, that’s fine. Just give it a shot, it’s like everything else in life. You’ve got to try it at least once.”
To learn more about Happy Tails Rescue, volunteer at the shelter or sign up to be a foster home, visit happytails.org.
