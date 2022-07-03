An estimated $600,000 in repairs are needed at the Anoka County-owned Banfill-Locke Historic House in Fridley.
The house, at 6666 E. River Road, was built in 1847 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was purchased by the county in 1967 after being unoccupied since 1959. It is located on East River Road in the county’s Manomin Park by the Mississippi River.
A recent study by consultant Collaborative Design Group looked at the current conditions of the exterior and interior of the building as well as mechanical and electrical systems.
According to Jeff Perry, county parks director, the study found that a new roof and siding are necessary as well as foundation replacement, interior improvements, electrical and plumbing work and accessibility upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The county is planning to replace the roof and siding at this time and to do that, the Anoka County Board June 14 approved a resolution supporting an application for a $200,000 grant through the historical and heritage grants program of the Minnesota Historical Society.
This grant program is funded by the 3/8ths of 1 percent sales tax increase approved by Minnesota voters in 2008, Perry said.
The state historic preservation office requires that period-looking materials be used for the new roof and siding, which does increase the cost, according to Perry.
The existing roof and siding are about 35 years old, Perry said.
This is not the first time the county has requested grant dollars from the state historical society, he said. “We were unsuccessful the first two times so we are hoping it’s third time a charm,” Perry said.
The county has hired CDG, which has preservation experience, to prepare construction documents for the project.
Those will be completed by July 1 because the historical society generally only awards funds to projects that are shovel ready, according to Parks Planner Karen Blaska.
If the grant is approved, construction would take place in 2023, Blaska wrote in a report to the county board.
The Banfill Tavern, as it was originally known, was built in 1847 by John Banfill as an inn and a base for logging operations northwest of St. Anthony Falls. Over the years, it was part of a dairy farm and has been a logging company office, private home, post office and summer residence.
It was nominated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 for its architecture - one of the earliest and best preserved frame Greek Revival houses in Anoka County, according to Wikipedia.
In 1988 it became Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts when an arts center moved in, but that ended Dec. 31, 2021 when the Anoka County Board decided not to award a new contract for 2022 that came with a $50,000 subsidy from the county to the arts center, Perry said.
The North Suburban Center for the Arts has since found a new home in a building that was formerly a Fridley fire station on 77th Way, a little bit north of Banfill-Locke Historic House.
