He was a two-time state wrestling champion at Fridley High School, once as the winner of the consensus toughest weight class in the state. He went on to be a four-time letterwinner in college down the road at the University of Minnesota, taking down some of the biggest names in the sport.
Still, Steve Carlson’s greatest impact on the sport likely came off the mat, laying the groundwork for others to pursue their dreams as well in helping support a state that has since produced Olympic and World medalists and champions.
Now, the 1968 Fridley graduate is set to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as the Minnesota Chapter’s Outstanding American in the Class of 2023.
Carlson’s wrestling career started on the mats of Fridley in middle school, wrestling under legendary coach Don Meyers.
“Unlike today where they start kids in kindergarten wrestling, wrestling wasn’t really an option until seventh grade, which is when I started,” Carlson said.
It didn’t take long before he was thriving.
By his junior year in high school in 1967, he was atop the podium at 138 pounds, at a time when the state tournament was conducted with just one class regardless of school size.
Already a champion, Carlson stood out even more a year later.
“I was in what they called the toughest weight class in the state that year at 154,” Carlson said. “There were three returning state champions in that weight class, plus a kid who had taken third three times in a row.”
Taking down the field, Carlson garnered attention from the collegiate level.
“I ended up being listed as one of the top two recruits in the nation at the 154 weight class,” Carlson said. “I went to the University of Minnesota with anticipation of being a national champion. I started out fairly good. I beat a kid from Iowa who was No. 2 in the nation. I wrestled in an open tournament that was a qualifying tournament to represent the United States for the national team, and ended up in a weight class that had national champions. None of them made it to the finals, but I did, and the kid I wrestled in the finals was nominated the outstanding wrestler of the Big Ten Tournament, and I ended up beating him in the finals. As a result of beating all those people, I ended up being the outstanding wrestler of that tournament, so I had really high hopes of doing well.”
However, fate would take an unfortunate turn.
An injury sustained against a training partner who weighed 40 pounds more than Carlson – one who would go on to WWE fame known as The Iron Sheik – derailed the rest of Carlson’s wrestling career.
“He ended up ripping my shoulder out so badly, the next three years I ended up having three shoulder operations, which really prevented me from my dream of being a national champion and being able to compete,” Carlson said. “I actually met and did things with him years later. He became a chef after he retired from professional wrestling, and we went to a couple of parties where he was catering.”
Carlson finished school with an accounting degree and worked as a CPA for five years. Then, he began his own CPA firm.
However, his time with Minnesota wrestling was just getting going.
A conversation with Alan Rice, the Team USA Olympic Greco Roman coach at the time and from Minnesota, helped lay the foundation for the creation of the Minnesota Wrestling Club, now known as the Gopher Wrestling Club.
Carlson had previously won the regional tournament to qualify for the national tournament in which the winner would represent Team USA. However, he was unable to compete due to finances.
“Alan Rice asked if I was going to wrestle in this tournament in California,” Carlson said. “I said, ‘Heck no! I’ve got to go get a job so I can get through school next quarter.’ Even though I was the outstanding wrestler of that tournament, I did not go to compete to try to get on the USA team.
“I got my accounting degree, got my CPA certificate, started my own accounting firm, and I got a phone call from Alan Rice. He came to me and said, ‘Steve, I was so disappointed you did not go out to compete in California — what I want to do is start a non-profit organization to raise money for wrestlers to pursue their wrestling dreams so that financing will not be an issue.”
In 1977, the pair teamed up to create the Minnesota Wrestling Club.
Over the next three decades, Carlson handled all bookwork, tax filings and audits that came their way. All told, Carlson estimates the organization raised around $7 million, keeping him involved with the sport and lifelong friends while helping support Minnesota wrestlers.
After moving to Florida, he passed the torch to the next generation of wrestling supporters.
“Whether it’s wrestling or anything else, whatever you get involved with, you develop very good relationships with people you competed with, coaches, referees, and as you go through life those people continue to be close to you,” Carlson said. “Many of the people I wrestled with were also fans, so it was an opportunity for all of us to get back together and reminisce.
“It’s one of those things. I think you go through life, you just keep plowing forward and you don’t look back. You make some mistakes, but hopefully you make more correct decisions, and as a result you end up becoming reasonably successful. Personally, it wasn’t something I ever thought about. Then all of a sudden I got a phone call. It’s gratifying that all these years later, people look back on your career, what you did in wrestling, what you did to support wrestling financially with the Gopher Wrestling Club all those years — I guess it’s kind of rewarding to know that there are people who look back on my career and have an appreciation for it.”
The celebration for the 10 new Hall of Fame members will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center, beginning at noon. There will be a social hour, dinner and induction program, along with a silent auction. For information on how to register, email Minnesota Chapter President Spencer Yohe at spenceryohe@gmail.com.
