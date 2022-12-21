He was a two-time state wrestling champion at Fridley High School, once as the winner of the consensus toughest weight class in the state. He went on to be a four-time letterwinner in college down the road at the University of Minnesota, taking down some of the biggest names in the sport.

Still, Steve Carlson’s greatest impact on the sport likely came off the mat, laying the groundwork for others to pursue their dreams as well in helping support a state that has since produced Olympic and World medalists and champions.

