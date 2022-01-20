James Curry has long thought about exploring family roots, both of parents and extended relatives.
That desire led to more research, discovery of facts and state history, and ultimately, the idea of creating a documentary focusing on the African American experience in Minnesota through the perspective of two Black families.
Curry’s project was recently one of 79 selected to receive a grant in the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council’s Arts Impact for Individuals program for 2022.
“I intend to share a unique and hidden narrative that focuses on African American history in Minnesota through the lens of two Black families,” said Curry, who is from Fridley. “Both were driven north, one as a fugitive slave, the other as an emancipated Black, from the South to the small town of Hastings, Minnesota, and whose descendants then formed some of the original families of what has now become the historic Minneapolis Black Southside.
“In one sense, I’d always had the idea of exploring my parents’ interracial dating at Dreamland in the ‘50s and my extended family’s roots there on the Southside, but it wasn’t until I started unearthing facts about my great-grandfather’s experiences in Hastings — and his children’s — that it began to take on a larger story, with all the highs and lows of a Roots-like-style family drama.”
Curry has worked on similar projects before. At the end, the hope is that viewers will strongly engage with what they see, even if challenging, and be moved toward positive action.
“In a way, yes,” Curry said. “I’ve tackled personal family tragedy in the form of documentary and dealt with the intersection of mental health and interracial family dynamics within my own family. Which of course involved the conventional documentary use of interrogative interviews, pictures, music and narration.
“What Martin Luther King Jr. said — ‘Abused and scorned though we may be, our destiny is tied up with the destiny of America’ — is perhaps what might end up being a takeaway. But I think it’d also be cool if people start exploring, uncovering and most importantly facing, however disturbing, one’s past, whether it’s familial or on a national level as a positive step towards reconciling what comes of it.”
The grant is part of the MRAC Board’s $392,917 in funding of artistic projects throughout the seven-county metro to “support individuals leading efforts to create access to the arts for communities and/or engage with communities through artistic endeavors.”
It’s a great honor and level of support for a great passion for area individuals in the arts.
“It was awesome,” Curry said. “It made me appreciate even more the support we have in this state for legislative funding of the arts, MRAC and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. They make our state’s amazing arts landscape possible and I hope will continue to include even more diverse voices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.