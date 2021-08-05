Blistering heat, cool winds, pouring rain, expansive courses.
The 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships threw a little bit of everything at competitors at Emporia Country Club in Kansas this July.
Fridley’s Nathan Brewer took all of those challenges and threw them back better than everyone else in the field’s youngest category, capturing the 8 and under world championship title.
“The city of Emporia is great for disc golf and made us feel very welcome,” Brewer said. “I was very nervous and excited, and it was challenging playing the new courses, especially because it was either really hot or rainy! They were less wooded and more open than what I usually play, but also longer and tougher.”
Disc golf is a driving passion, one of Brewer’s earliest pastimes.
“I was 4 years old when my dad and I first started playing at the Fridley Middle School course,” Brewer said. “I was first interested because discs look cool and my dad started playing first.”
From there it grew into an everyday activity, playing with dad and friend Seth, little brother Charlie and big sister Emily. Wherever there is space to throw, there is space to play.
“I usually play every day in the yard, and I make up holes using our basket,” Brewer said. “I play the most at Fridley Middle School and Silverview Park. My favorite course is Blue Ribbon Pines. I love the look of discs, the way it flies and the sound of it hitting the chains of the basket.”
Brewer, sponsored by Blue Ribbon Pines Disc Golf Course and by Innova Champion Discs, entered the tournament having previously played in seven tournaments all over the state, winning five of them. PDGA members who had played in at least one tournament in the last year were eligible for the World Championships.
The tournament ran the gamut of challenging conditions, including four different courses over four days. Temperatures got as hot as 98 degrees in the third round, with a final round plagued by wind and rain.
Brewer’s play was strong throughout in the wire-to-wire victory, with just two out-of-bounds penalties in 72 holes. Steady play during the first three rounds put Brewer in position to contend for the title on the final day, one of four finalists in the age group. All adding up to an exciting, suspenseful closing round.
“Very, very, very nervous,” Brewer said. “Especially on the final day when I was only leading by one! But also very excited. I had wanted to finish in the top three when the tournament started.”
Brewer maintained composure throughout, excelling in particular with putting. No putt was bigger than a 40-foot birdie in the final round that provided a one-stroke lead, an advantage Brewer built up to four in the final nine holes to secure the championship, the youngest winner in the world competition.
“I was very happy and proud,” Brewer said. “I felt like a legend!”
