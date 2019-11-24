The Fridley Youth In Government delegation hosted a statewide training event on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fridley High School to prepare for the upcoming state legislative simulation, the Model Assembly.
Operated by the Minnesota YMCA, Youth in Government is an experiential learning program for middle school and high school students and teaches students about how state and world government function through an interactive simulation.
The program features two large annual events: Model Assembly, which simulates a state government legislative session and occurs in January; and Model United Nations, a simulation of students representing different countries to solve global problems that takes place in March.
Over 1,000 Youth In Government students from around the state attended the event, called LAUNCH, at Fridley High School. The daylong training session allowed students to prepare for their program areas at the Model Assembly in January.
Program areas include leadership corps, legislatures, supreme court and court of appeals, trial court and district court, national issues forum, media, lobbyists and executive branch.
According to advisor and high school history teacher Steve Holt, Youth In Government is a valuable experiential learning opportunity, teaching students through interactive, hands-on experiences in the roles of all parts of government. “This is not a traditional academic exercise, but a simulation that truly mirrors our democratic processes,” Holt said. “Students who participate in YIG are not only more likely to vote, but they are more likely to actively participate in government.”
Holt said Youth In Government offers benefits beyond an education in government.
“By participating in YIG, our students greatly benefit from learning responsibility, leadership, self-confidence and public speaking skills,” he said.
