Four local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor July 21 in a ceremony at a Fridley home.
The event was hosted by Fridley resident Julie Delaney, who held the event in honor of her husband, Patrick Delaney, who died last September. Patrick Delaney served in the United States Army 1953-1955.
The quilts were made by Jayne Knowles and Janet Knafla, who presented the quilts, and 30 other members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Knowles said.
The group has made 525 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
The veterans who received a quilt were Donald Odland (Army, including National Guard, 1952-1954), Richard Hastings (Navy, 1958-1962), Robert “Bob” Masuda (Marine Corps, 1951-1955), and Richard Harris (Army, 1958; Seven years in Army National Guard). The four veterans are all residents of Fridley and all were nominated to receive the Quilts of Valor by Julie Delaney.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
