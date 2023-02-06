Hiel

Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Kim Hiel, third from left, poses for a photo with the Fridley School Board after being named the winner of the Minnesota School Board Directors of Color and Indigenous’ annual Lighthouse Award Jan. 12 at the annual Minnesota School Board Association Annual Leadership Conference.

The Minnesota School Board Directors of Color and Indigenous announced Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Kim Hiel as the winner of its annual Lighthouse Award at the annual Minnesota School Board Association Annual Leadership Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12.

“Hiel’s educational expertise and experience has been a great asset to our district, of course,” Fridley School Board Chair Ross Meisner said. “Just as importantly, her history and focus on inclusion and equity has had a material impact on the everyday experience of our staff and students. In such a wonderfully diverse district as Fridley, that kind of leadership and wisdom is essential. The board deeply appreciates everything Dr. Hiel brings to our community.”

