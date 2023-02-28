Fridley High School seniors Elana Carlson and Kerome Thompson were recently named 2023 Minnesota State High School League Triple “A” (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) Award winners.
Each year, the award honors two senior students — one male and one female — who have excelled in the classroom, athletics and fine arts. Both Carlson and Carlson are standout students who have challenged themselves academically at Fridley High School while simultaneously maintaining extensive involvement in extracurricular activities.
Elana Carlson
Elana Carlson has attended Fridley Public Schools student since she was in kindergarten at Hayes Elementary.
“I like that there’s a bunch of people from many different backgrounds,” she said. “Everyone has a different story.”
She also appreciates that the staff are diverse too.
“It’s an inclusive environment. It makes school a lot more enjoyable.”
Academically, Carlson has been immersed in International Baccalaureate her entire educational life.
“I don’t know what it’s like to not have IB,” she said.
Carlson says she enjoys the Diploma Programme classes saying that they are great to challenge yourself and the teachers provide all of the resources so you can succeed.
Carlson has been a member of the girls swim and dive team at Fridley since her freshman year. In addition to typical practice days, she says she appreciates when the team is able to sit and talk about issues they are having, how people are treating each other and ways they can support each other.
“It’s a lot to switch between school and sports,” she said. Allowing teammates this time to talk “makes things so much better.”
Carlson plays flute and piccolo in the Fridley High School band and has played since middle school.
“We build a lot of great relationships,” she said.
Carlson is the president of the Fridley High School art club and has helped re-established the club after it declined during the pandemic.
“Art club has really shaped me into a more extroverted person and more social person,” she said.
The art club has given her the opportunity to talk and draw with people she normally wouldn’t get to. Carlson was able to take her art experience and design the cover of the Fridley High School yearbook this year.
Carlson says she’s thankful for all of the support she has felt as a student in Fridley Public Schools.
Next year Carlson will pursue her artistic passion and study graphic design at the University of Wisconsin - Stout. She says she’s excited to take what has been a hobby since middle school and turn it into a future career.
Advice Carlson would give to her younger self is to surround yourself with people who make you feel happy.
“You should worry more about the people that do care about you and do want to see you succeed,” she said. “At the end of the day, that’s what’s more important.”
Carlson said she’s very happy about winning this award.
“I’m glad I’m being recognized for participating in athletics and arts, because I didn’t know if it was worth it,” she said, noting that she feels more well rounded switching between a variety of hobbies. “I’m glad I got recognized for the choices that I made.”
Kerome Thompson
Kerome Thompson’s experience at Fridley High School has been filled with support since he transferred to the district in his freshman year.
“I like Fridley, because when you need help you can ask for it,” he said. “The staff doesn’t hesitate to solve a problem with you or sit down and talk.”
Before arriving at Fridley High School, Thompson did not have experience with the IB curriculum. He’s currently taking two Diploma Programme classes this year.
“Teachers for DP classes really make sure you get every last bit of your work perfected,” he said. “They don’t force it, but they want you to succeed.”
He mentioned that the school challenges students to their own caliber, which he likes and appreciates.
Outside of school, Thompson has been a member of the football team since his sophomore year.
“The coaches want us to connect on a deeper level than just playing,” he said. “Outside of practice, we hang out and go to the movies and go get food. We build bonds with each other.”
In addition to football, Thompson is a member of the percussion section in the school’s band. He started playing percussion at Olson Middle School in Minneapolis. Thompson’s favorite is the bass drum as he likes being in control with the tempo.
Thompson’s love for football and band overlap during football games, when the pep band performs. While he would love to play during football games, it’s not an option as a player. He does get to hear his fellow band members perform from the sidelines.
“I like it because I get to listen to them perform and then the next day at school I’m performing with them,” he said.
The advice Thompson would give to his younger self is to “be around people of my caliber, people that get me – who I can connect with on a deeper level.” Also he would give his younger self advice to be more confident.
“I’m more confident now than when I was growing up,” he said.
Thompson says he’s extremely proud of winning this award.
“My mom in high school didn’t win awards, but for me to win things, it’s an accomplishment,” he said. “It’s making her proud, even though she’s not here. My goal is to make her proud, become successful and live my life.”
