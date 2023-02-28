Fridley High School seniors Elana Carlson and Kerome Thompson were recently named 2023 Minnesota State High School League Triple “A” (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) Award winners.

Each year, the award honors two senior students — one male and one female — who have excelled in the classroom, athletics and fine arts. Both Carlson and Carlson are standout students who have challenged themselves academically at Fridley High School while simultaneously maintaining extensive involvement in extracurricular activities.

