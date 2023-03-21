The Fridley High School Culture Day committee hosted their annual Culture Show in the District Auditorium during lunch on Thursday, March 2. The program celebrated the school’s diverse population through performances of cultural dances and a fashion show that showcased traditional dress.
“This is an opportunity for scholars to present their cultures to the student body and feel proud about their cultural identities,” said Lamii Zarlee, assistant principal at Fridley High School. “Our scholars put plenty of time and effort into this show and are proud of their heritage and backgrounds.”
Though this year’s show was just the second held after last year’s inaugural program, the event has quickly become a popular mainstay.
“I believe the reason why everyone loves this event is because students are able to present themselves in a different light,” Zarlee explained. “They can be their authentic selves while showing a piece of their culture.”
Cultures featured through the dance performances included Togolese, Caribbean, Oromo, Liberian, Somali, Latin American and Korean by two K-pop troupes: VKZ3 and Pretty Savage. Additional cultures represented through the fashion show included Gambian, Jamaican, Hmong and Filipino.
At the end of the program, all participants gathered on stage waving their respective national flags to a standing ovation from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.