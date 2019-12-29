The city of Fridley will save more than $1.5 million in interest by essentially refinancing the assistance owed to Hyde Development, the company responsible for the Northern Stacks redevelopment project.
The completed Northern Stacks project includes 1.6 million square feet of office, industrial and showroom space, including the recently opened Forgotten Star Brewery.
On Dec. 9 the Fridley City Council approved the issuance and sale of two, 15-year general obligation bonds on TIF District No. 20, Northern Stacks.
The bonds amount to about $14 million, according to Assistant Finance Director Korrie Johnson, which was split between bond issues in two years, 2019 ($9.5 million) and 2020 ($4.5 million).
The bond issuance allows the HRA to refinance its note (the money it agreed to pay the developer) at a lower interest rate. Both bonds’ interest rates came in lower than anticipated.
The 2019 bond was expected to have an interest cost of about 2.37%, but it came in at 1.99%. The 2020 bond was expected at around 1.9%, but came in at around 1.3%.
On Dec. 5, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority pledged tax increment revenue to issue and repay the bonds.
Any remaining tax increment will stay in the TIF district and accrue over time, Tienter said. Staff estimates around $17 million by 2035 will go to the city Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The bond sale also means the city will pay Hyde the remainder of the note up front, which will allow the company to consider more redevelopment opportunities in Fridley.
“Staff and the developer have discussed a number of projects, and they have already expressed interest in projects within the city,” Tienter told the council.
“What a great investment in our community,” Council Member Ann Bolkcom said Dec. 9.
Mayor Scott Lund echoed Bolkcom’s comments.
“It’s been a home run for us,” Lund said.
