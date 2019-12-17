The Fridley Schools Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Fridley Public Schools, will host its third annual Black & Gold Gala at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Jax Café, 1928 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
The Fridley Schools Foundation aims to raise over $25,000 at the event to fund teacher innovation grants and student scholarships. Fridley teachers can apply for the innovation grants to spend on educational activities, field trips, items for classroom use and more.
Student scholarships will be awarded to graduating Fridley High School seniors at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Last year, the Foundation was able to award over $125,000 worth of scholarships to students.
The gala will include a social hour and silent auction followed by a Jax dinner and live auction. Auction items include tickets to various Twin Cities theaters and events, restaurant gift certificates, experiential activities and more. A full cash bar will be available. Dress is semiformal attire.
Tickets are $95 a person or sponsor a table of eight for $725. Tickets can be purchased on the Fridley Schools Foundation website at fridleyschoolsfoundation.org.
Each year, the Foundation honors a Golden Apple Award recipient, an individual who has made significant contributions to the Fridley school district. This year’s honoree is Bob Barnette, a longtime Fridley High School teacher and school counselor, who dedicated many years of service to Fridley Public Schools.
