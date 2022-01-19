Area residents can embrace the arctic weather with games and activities at Fridley’s Winterfest celebration 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Springbrook Nature Center.
The free, family-friendly event has dozens of activities including s’mores, hot cocoa, snow painting, a story hike, snowshoeing, kick sleds, snowball launcher, photo ops and forest bathing walks.
Winterfest will also host its annual medallion hunt at Springbrook Nature Center, where clues will be released every 30 minutes until 1:30 p.m. on the Facebook pages for the city of Fridley (facebook.com/CityofFridley) and the Springbrook Nature Center (facebook.com/SpringbrookNature) as well as the Fridley Recreation Instagram page (instagram.com/fridleyrecreation). There will be a $100 cash prize for the finder of the medallion.
Several events will take place at the Springbrook Nature Center’s Amphitheater, including a Zumba demonstration at 11:30 a.m., story time with Anoka County Library at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a Fridley police K-9 eemonstration at 1 p.m.
“There are a lot of events for everyone to partake in, and you get to enjoy our wonderful facility out there and our beautiful winters here in Minnesota,” Council Member David Ostwald said at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. “Hopefully we see everyone out there.”
Those who get a Park Passport can enjoy a variety of winter activities ranging from sledding to ice fishing and have a chance at prizes. Each activity is worth 50 points, with an extra 100 points for participation in WinterFest activities on Saturday, Jan. 22. All participants who complete three or more activities will receive a goody bag. Grand prizes will be awarded to the three participants who earn the most points. Those who check in at a minimum of three of Fridley’s 13 parks (including Springbrook Nature Center) will also be eligible to receive a prize.
The Park Passport is available at Fridley City Hall or at Springbrook Nature Center, located at 100 85th Ave. NW. There is also a mobile option for the Park Passport; for directions, visit fridleymn.gov/982/Winterfest.
The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is also hosting a virtual lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, as part of Winterfest. This webinar will cover winter gear, safety, tips for staying warm and more. All participants who register before the event will receive a gift certificate to Bob’s Produce and earn points on their Winterfest Park Passport.
For more information about Winterfest, visit fridleymn.gov/982/Winterfest.
