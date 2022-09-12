Sitting in the spacious taproom of Forgotten Star Brewery, it’s easy to forget that this building was once part of the Northern Pump Company, firehose-pump-turned-naval-ship-gun factory, but that’s exactly what everyone there on Aug. 31 was there to celebrate.
The Environmental Protection Agency was there to present the National Excellence in Site Reuse Award to the Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant in Fridley.
Guests gathered in Forgotten Star’s private event space to hear from the many organizations that made the repurposing of NIROP to the Northern Stacks industrial campus a possibility. From the city of Fridley, all the way up to the EPA, every level of government was involved.
“One thing that doesn’t get enough attention is the idea that we should all be working together,” Hyde Development co-founder Paul Hyde said in his opening remarks. “That’s what we did to make this project happen.”
Hyde Development was one of the major players in the site reuse as a company that specializes in brownfield development meaning an industrial site that has been developed, polluted and abandoned. Other organizations involved included the U.S. Navy, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Northern Stacks area of Fridley is home to 14 other businesses besides Forgotten Star, primarily manufacturing plants ranging from aerospace to packaging. The land has been under development since 2012, with the brewery opening as recently as 2019. The site boasts 1,100 jobs that bring in an estimated $600 million in annual revenue.
“Superfund cleanups are not easy, reuse of these sites is not easy, but you showed us it was easy,” Associate Director of EPA Office of Restoration and Reuse David Hockey said.
Director of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Division Robert Sadorra gave the crowd a short history lesson about the property . In 2012, just before the start of construction, the 88-acre brownfield sat abandoned and virtually unused. The buildings from the ‘40s sat empty, and the picked-apart machines were ready to be scrapped.
By the 1970’s the environmental consciousness of our nation grew, Sadorra said, and the effects of sites like the Northern Stacks on the environment were recognized.
The project not only caught the attention of the EPA, but of Minnesota 5th District Representative Ilhan Omar. She highlighted the exceptional history of the area in a statement read to those in attendance.
“This area has a long history of excellence. It’s only one of eight factories that received seven awards for excellence in World War II, Forgotten Star is ranked in the top 10 breweries in the U.S. Beer Open Championships and today we have yet another honor in the EPA Award. This is proof that work to clean up legacy pollution not only cleans our water, land and air but also grants economic opportunity.”
