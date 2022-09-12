Sitting in the spacious taproom of Forgotten Star Brewery, it’s easy to forget that this building was once part of the Northern Pump Company, firehose-pump-turned-naval-ship-gun factory, but that’s exactly what everyone there on Aug. 31 was there to celebrate.

The Environmental Protection Agency was there to present the National Excellence in Site Reuse Award to the Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant in Fridley.

