Fridley has renewed the city’s enrollment in the Metropolitan Council’s Livable Communities Program for 2021-2030.
According to the Metropolitan Council, the 1995 Livable Communities Act funds community investment that revitalizes economies, creates affordable housing and links different land uses and transportation. The Met Council awards various types of grants to cities through the program.
Fridley Community Development Director Scott Hickok said the city’s participation in the Livable Communities Program has allowed the city to score well in receiving both Metropolitan Council and other grant funding or loans from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“As you know this affiliation has greatly assisted Fridley’s HRA (Housing and Redevelopment Authority) with contamination cleanup of the former BAE site, now Northern Stacks, with contamination cleanup on the John Allen, (formerly JLT site), and the Onan (now Cummins) site,” Hickok wrote in his report to the City Council.
As part of the reenrollment in the Livable Communities Program, Fridley is required to adopt new affordable housing and lifecycle housing goals.
Hickok said the housing goals will be outlined in the soon-to-be finalized Comprehensive Plan that indicates the city will try to attract a total of 268 affordable housing units for families with 30-80% of the area median income.
“You will be pleased to note that while our draft Comprehensive Plan is close to being finalized, its text has already helped Fridley to attract 71 units of mixed-income units at Fridley Station Village and also 261 Units of Workforce Housing at the Holly Center Site,” Hickok said. “While that 268 commitment number includes a fair number of units below 30% area median income (the lowest of low-income categories), our total of 331 itself will help the city meet the required combined total of 268 units for all categories of housing combined.”
The City Council unanimously approved Fridley’s reenrollment in the Livable Communities Program Nov. 9. There was no discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.