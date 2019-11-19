The Fridley Police Association gave away more than three times as much winter weather gear at its annual Coats From Cops event compared to last year.
Police officers handed out coats, hats, mittens, snow pants and other warm clothing to about 300 kids on Friday, Nov. 1, up from 76 at last year’s event.
Fridley police hosted the event for the first time last year, and the association decided to do it again because of last year’s success, officer Bridget McBride, the association’s vice president, said.
“There’s obviously a need for it,” McBride said.
Last year the association held its Coats From Cops event in early December. This year the event was held in early November to get the warm clothes to kids before it started getting too cold outside, McBride said.
This event is an opportunity for police to make a positive impact on the community and for kids to get excited about “shopping” for new winter clothes, McBride said.
The coats and accessories are obtained through donations. Most of this year’s donations were accepted from Omnetics Connector Corporation in Fridley. The company had competition to see which team could donate the most items to the police association for the event.
Omnetics employees donated about 90% of the items received.
Additionally, Target in Fridley provided vouchers for the event to give away if the police association didn’t have a certain size. The association donated $600 toward these vouchers, and Target covered everything over that.
“Both companies have already told us they want to do it again next year,” McBride said.
McBride said the association had about 20 coats left after the event. The extras will be saved for next year’s event, she said.
“We’re incredibly excited to help out our youth,” McBride said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.