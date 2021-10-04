The Fridley City Council approved a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Monday, Sept. 27, to participate in a Financial Crimes Task Force together.
According to Fridley Police Deputy Director Ryan George in a city report, Minnesota state statutes allow for two or more governmental units, by agreement entered into through action of their governing bodies, to jointly or cooperatively exercise any power common to the contracting parties or any similar powers.
The Minnesota BCA established the Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force to cooperatively investigate and prosecute financial crimes related to identity theft, with a special emphasis on organized criminal enterprises. The task force is under the authority of the of Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
According to the BCA, there are several affiliated agencies: the BCA, Edina Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Secret Service, and now Fridley Public Safety.
“Although these crimes can have a significant impact on the financial security of Fridley residents and businesses, the perpetrators are often operating beyond our jurisdictional borders,” George said in the memo. “The MNFCTF (Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force) relies upon the combined efforts of local and state resources to fully identify the victims of these cases, recover their assets when possible, and hold the perpetrators responsible.”
The joint powers agreement is officially between state of Minnesota acting through its Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the city of Fridley on behalf of its Public Safety Department.
The joint powers agreement will be effective immediately once all authorized representatives sign the agreement. The representatives are Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force Commander Donald Cheung and Fridley Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Brian Weierke. The agreement lasts five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.