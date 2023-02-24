police lights
(SUN CURRENT STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)

Janice Emilie Hawkins, 68, of Fridley, died on Feb. 22, nine days after she was struck by a car at 6:33 p.m. in the 400 block of Mississippi St NE. Fridley

On Feb. 13, the Fridley Police Department, Fridley Fire Department, and Allina EMS responded to a report of an individual who was struck by a motor vehicle, the driver fled the scene of the crash.

