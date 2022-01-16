After gathering extensive community feedback, Fridley has completed a 10-year plan to upgrade its parks system. The plan, presented to the City Council Jan. 3, includes recommended priority improvements for 13 city parks.
“Beginning in 2019, the city of Fridley undertook a community-driven, comprehensive park system planning process known as ‘Finding Your Fun in Fridley,’” said Mike Maher, director of Parks and Recreation. “The purpose was to develop a planning and implementation document that would identify priorities for park improvements as well as ensure a balanced and equitable park system meeting the needs of the community.”
The city received input on park improvements from a resident survey, individual park surveys, community engagement groups and a series of community and public meetings.
“We heard that they loved our park system, but that they wanted it to be improved and enhanced, just an improvement, an investment into our existing park infrastructure,” Maher said.
Overall residents asked for “enhanced access to nature” and “community gathering spaces,” Maher said, but they didn’t favor a large community or aquatic center.
The consulting firm WSB worked with city staff to create concept plans for 34 of Fridley’s 38 parks. The concept plans were put online for residents to comment on. The concept plans were also sent out to residents through the mail and were on display at community meetings, where the city received additional comments.
Maher said thousands of comments were compiled and refined by the city and two task forces, the Finance Task Forceand the Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Advisory Task Force — the latter of which created the final Parks System Improvement Plan.
The Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Advisory Task Force metfive times August through December 2021 before submitting the final plan to the City Council.
Maher said the Parks System Improvement Plan was not exceed $30 million in park system improvement costs and would take place over a 10-year period starting in 2023.
Maher said the Plan Refinement Advisory Task Force decided to spread out the needed park improvements across most of Fridley’s parks, with a greater emphasis on neighborhood parks.
The task force listed Craig, Creek View, East Moore Lake, Ed Wilmes, Edgewater Gardens, Logan, Madsen, Skyline and Sylvan Hills parks as Fridley parks with the greatest need of improvements.
Here are a few recommendations listed in the Parks System Improvement Plan for several of Fridley’s parks with the highest need of improvements:
• Creek View Park: Add a seating area and small shelter, improve playground, stormwater treatment or rain garden and connect park’s trail with others.
• Ed Wilmes Park: Improve playground and add half basketball court, rain garden, ornamental garden with historical signage and a small shelter.
• Edgewater Gardens Park: Plant low maintenance lawns, include connection to regional trail, improve playground, have parallel parking and add community gardens, exercise stations and basketball and tennis courts.
• Logan Park: Expand playground and update equipment, improve ball field, plant low maintenance lawn, relocate half basketball court, reconstruct tennis court, and add shelter, rain garden and trail loop.
• Madsen Park: 40 modified parking stalls, replace playground, plant landscape screening and edible gardens/orchard and add multiuse field and rink, rain garden or stormwater treatment pond and a park building with a picnic shelter, restrooms, meeting room and a warming house.
City Manager Wally Wysopal said the City Council will revisit the Parks System Improvement Plan in a few weeks and vote on a resolution directing staff to begin implementation of the plan. He said a public hearing and vote on financing of the plan will take place in late 2022.
