The Fridley City Council unanimously approved agreements for a community solar garden subscription March 23.
In 2018 the City Council approved an Energy Action Plan, which establishes that, “Fridley will continue leading by example and engaging residents, businesses and institutions to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the benefit of everyone in the community,” according to a city staff memo.
As part of its attempt to achieve that vision, Fridley is subscribing to a community solar garden through Xcel Energy’s Solar*Rewards Community Program, which allows customers the opportunity to support solar gardens without the hassle of installing panels on their homes or businesses.
City staff said the Xcel Energy’s Solar*Rewards Community Program allows Fridley to support renewable energy in the electrical grid and save money on the city’s energy bill.
Under the program, Fridley is signing a contract with Novel Energy Solutions, of St. Paul, for a 25-year subscription with the option of leaving after 10 years without penalty.
The city will receive a credit on its electric bill from Xcel Energy for the electricity from Novel Energy Solutions.
Under the contract, the city could see a savings of $34,500-$39,000 a year at the maximum subscription level.
Fridley will have no financial or operational responsibilities for the panels, and they will be located off site, within Anoka County or adjacent counties.
