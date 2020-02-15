A man was recognized with a Fridley Good Samaritan award last month following a good deed in October.
The Fridley Fire Division presented the award to Mark Revering Friday, Jan. 31.
“It’s a great feeling to give awards like this, but it’s also great to see people making this sacrifice,” Fire Marshal James Lange said.
On Oct. 10, 2019, a fire alarm went off at a local hotel, where Revering works. He looked at the hotel security cameras to see where in the hotel the fire was.
Revering found the room the smoke was coming from and grabbed a fire extinguisher to eradicate the fire, Lange said. Once he put out the fire,
Revering found a child, whom he rescued from the room and reunited with the child’s mother.
While the small fire was contained to one room, the space was filled with smoke, which Lange said posed as a big risk to the child.
“Very quickly that environment could have become deadly,” Lange said. “So him getting that kid out of that room so fast makes a big difference.”
Giving out awards such as this is a rare occurrence, Lange said.
“It really is based on the merit of an action that warrants that,” Lange said.
When the fire and police departments arrived, Revering provided information to the first responders regarding what he’d seen and done, Lange said.
While giving Revering the award, Lange said the man was humble about his good deed.
“This is too much. You guys are too nice,” Lange recalled Revering saying.
Lange even joked with Revering that if he lived in Fridley he should grab an application to be a firefighter.
Revering’s actions were significant, Lange said.
“Everybody else in that hotel is exiting or going to a different floor ... and he’s going right to it,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.