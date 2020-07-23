The city of Fridley hopes to work with Anoka County to transform the site of a former University Avenue gas station into open space for public use.
The Citgo station at 6101 University Ave. NE was declared a public nuisance by Fridley in 2013, and the city worked with the property owner to have the building removed. The city agreed to fix up the property and allow the owner to repay the cost over a 10-year period. The work included removal of the public nuisance structure, tank removal, tree grubbing and site restoration, at a total cost of about $83,000. The property owner made several payments, but still owes about $17,000, according to the city.
Last year Anoka County moved to seize the property as a tax forfeiture, and the city of Fridley expressed interest in acquiring the property.
State law allows counties to sell tax-forfeited lands to government bodies at a discounted price in order to correct blighted conditions through redevelopment of a property, so the county said it could sell the property to the city for $64,000, which is half its estimated value.
But city staff found another provision in the law that could allow the city to receive the land at no charge if the city used it for a public purpose.
The City Council decided July 13 to ask the county to convey the land free of charge so the city could use it to beautify the city as part of the University Avenue Corridor Project. Suggested improvements include trails, space for recreational activities, bike paths, new sidewalks, park space, public art and/or improved bus stops.
“Our plan for that site would be to add it as an amenity to the University Avenue Project,” Fridley Director of Community Development Scott Hickok said. “We do think that there is some real aesthetic value in having some open space along the corridor there and also to use that. It’s at a very important juncture at 61st Avenue and University Avenue and as such we’ve got the train station within a five-minute walk to the west. We’ll soon have bus rapid transit along University Avenue as well. We have St. Williams behind it, which is a Park and Ride for the Metropolitan Council. This could become a really nice amenity and one that we can add some really nice details, in terms of landscape and other things.”
The council had some concerns about not recouping the rest of the cleanup costs or the unpaid taxes. There was also uncertainty about whether the county would support the idea.
“Is the county is willing to forfeit what (taxes) they’re going to lose because we’re not going to sell the property or anything?” Mayor Scott Lund asked.
Hickok said he was optimistic about getting county support and would remind the County Board that Fridley previously bought the property at 8100 East River Road when the Texaco Gas Station burned down and was abandoned. The city spent $82,000 for the site and cleanup. Then it gave the site to Anoka County for free for the county’s future realignment of East River Road.
Lund also asked Hickock if receiving the property at no cost would limit future options.
“In this case if we get it at no additional cost to us and the other entities are OK with it, we have to maintain it for public purpose,” Lund said. “We can’t go out and benefit from it by selling it to a developer?”
“It’s not impossible for us to develop it, but at that time we’d make good on a value that would be determined,” Hickok said. “It doesn’t lock us in necessarily, but we’d go back in good faith and determine what a good value would be, if it would be that $64,000 that makes it right, and then we’d do that.”
“To me it’s a great opportunity for us and for this property, and it makes sense, so I’m all for this, and hopefully we can recover some of those costs,” Council Member Ann Bolkcom said.
“It’s a great opportunity to really impact the community here,” City Council Member Steven Eggert added.
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to ask the county to convey the land to the city for free to be used for a public purpose.
Hickok said the proposal would be presented to the Anoka County Board of Commissioners at an upcoming meeting. If the County Board likes the idea, it will send a recommendation for approval to Minnesota Commissioner of Revenue Cynthia Bauerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.