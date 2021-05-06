The Fridley Historical Society is remembering the tornadoes that devastated the Fridley area May 6, 1965, in a new exhibit as the History Center reopens.
The Fridley History Center, located at 611 Mississippi St. NE, has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will reopen its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Fridley Historical Society members and set designer Mark Bonesteel organized and created the new 1965 tornadoes exhibit that includes newspaper clippings, photos, eyewitness stories, a clock and hammer that were found in the ruins of the destroyed Hayes Elementary School, former Fridley City Assessor Mervin Herrmann’s map of damaged properties, and more.
“There are so many stories about how people had to rebuild after the tornadoes, but it was such a blessing that people got together and worked together,” said Dorothy Gargaro, president of the Fridley Historical Society. “There was a great spirit in Fridley and that has continued to this day. The tornadoes really unified the town.”
People can attend the grand opening or visit the Fridley History Center any time during normal hours at no charge. Donations are welcomed.
The Fridley History Center also has a room full of desks and school supplies from the old Hayes Elementary School, a military exhibit and a public safety exhibit honoring Fridley police, fire and EMTs.
“People should come visit the Fridley History Center because there are so many stories here and people can learn about their city very easily here because we have so many things here,” Gargaro said. “It really makes you appreciate all the wonderful things people have done in our city, and it’s important to remember it.”
The hours for the Fridley History Center are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of the month all year round. Extended hours May 8 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
To learn more about the Fridley Historical Society, visit fridleyhistoricalsociety.org or call the Fridley History Center at 763-571-0120.
1965 tornadoes strike Fridley
Fridley Mayor Bill Nee, who was mayor when the 1965 tornadoes hit, called Tuesday, May 6, 1965, “a night of terror.
The Fridley tornadoes were a part of a huge system of tornadoes that hit from Glencoe to Centerville in a northeast pattern that were detected by the National Weather Service using a WSR-57 radar system.
The overall storm system had six main tornadoes over a three hour-period. Cities where tornadoes hit included Blaine, Fridley and Spring Lake Park, as well as Chanhassen, Deephaven, Golden Valley, Minneapolis, Waconia and more.
On May 6, 1965, the weather was in the upper 70s, a rarity for early May, as cold winter temperatures had given way to an unusually warm spring. Storms were triggered when a strong upper level air mass moved from the south colliding with a slow moving cold front, according to the Fridley Historical Society.
“It was a muggy Tuesday evening, May 6, 1965,” recalled Nee in an old story he wrote for the Fridley Sun Focus. “Strangely quiet. Tree leaves still in dead air. Birds silent. Then the sounds of Civil Defense sirens. Gusty winds. People came out of their homes to listen, stare at the ominous gray-green sky, then scoop up the children and hurry inside. The radio told of a storm near Chanhassen and Lake Minnesota. They didn’t mean us. Not Fridley. But what about the kids who were at the carnival at the junior high? Suddenly wind heightened. Tree branches breaking. Enormous hailstones pounded homes, smashed vegetation. Young boys scampered out to pick up egg-sized hailstones to save in the refrigerator. Then the sky blazed momentarily in the south, brighter and redder than lightening. Some said it looked like ‘fireworks.’ It was indeed, the first ‘casualty’ of the night in Fridley as the first twister swept across the river near Northern Pump, striking NSP transmission lines, firing the sky for a moment with burning metal and plunging much of the city into powerless darkness. Radios died. Warning sirens stopped. And the people huddled in their basements, listening to WCCO on their transistors. Noting instructions. Hoping for news that the nightmare was over. So began the memorable night of May 6.”
News reports at the time reported three tornadoes struck different parts of Fridley, and the National Weather Service’s initial storm data report also listed three tornadoes.
In 1973 the National Weather Service updated its findings and said only two of the six main tornadoes hit the Fridley area, and that data remains in the official records. But there’s some controversy and mystery about the revision, because no record exists to explain why it happened, according to a document compiled by the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office in 2015.
According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado, an F-4 (207-260 miles per hour wind speeds), touched down at 7:06 p.m. in the southwestern corner of Fridley along the Mississippi River and East River Road and south of Interstate 694. The tornado traveled northeast through Fridley and dissipated northeast of Laddie Lake in Blaine at 7:21 p.m. The second tornado, an F-4, touched down in Golden Valley at 8:14 p.m. It traveled across north Minneapolis and into Fridley, through Mounds View before dissipating west of Centerville at 9:02 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Allen Pollock, of Coon Rapids, was 9 years old when the 1965 tornadoes hit Fridley. He lived on Monroe Street near Locke County Park in Fridley with his parents, Bud and Naomi Pollock, and his brother, Tim Pollock.
“We were at dinner at home,” Allen Pollock said in a message. “I remember the sky turned a funny color. Kind of greenish and it hailed golf ball size. The Rolfs lived next door and they were out picking up hail. We heard Bud Kraehling, the WCCO weatherman, tell residents in Fridley to please take cover, and then he said take cover now! The sky to the southwest got really dark. I remember just flying down the stairs to the basement ... I remember a cat was up against a telephone pole in our backyard. We had a little dog at that time. Her name was Pal. She was in the garage when the twister took the garage and she was gone for a about two hours. Dad heard her scratching at the door and she was happy to be home. The twister took the garage and left the house with some damage. The garage ended up mostly in the backyard on Tim’s maple tree. We were all at home in the basement when it hit and I’ll never forget the sound it made as it passed just like an old freight train going by.”
The National Weather Service reported that there were 13 fatalities and more than 500 injured.
According to Coon Rapids historian Al Taylor, who wrote two books on the 1965 tornadoes, “The Night the Sirens Blew” and “The Hidden Revealed,” this figure is inaccurate because the 13 fatalities were only from the first day. He said 102 Minnesotans died both initially during the massive storm or later from injuries sustained in the storm, with some people dying all the way to Christmas 1965. He estimates there were 1,000 reported and unreported injuries.
According to Nee, “one out of every four homes in Fridley was totally destroyed. More than 1,100 other homes were seriously damaged. Those with minor damage were never counted. Over 50% of Fridley’s commercial and industrial buildings were either totally destroyed or seriously damaged, as were most of our schools: The high school, junior high, Parkview, Hayes and Woodcrest.”
Taylor said debris was found as far away as Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service reported that the six tornadoes caused $51 million in damages.
“The part that really got me was when we went up to Hayes Elementary School to check it out, my classroom was gone and the wall had fallen in on it,” Pollock said.
Pollock added that the whole neighborhood came together to help clean up.
“Monroe Street was lightly damaged as was the houses on the east side of Madison Street, but right across the street those house were wiped out entirely,” he said.
The Red Cross had been based at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley since April that year to assist people who had been impacted by flooding along the Mississippi River. The organization helped with cleanup and gave assistance after the tornadoes hit, along with Fridley Emergency Services, the Minnesota National Guard, Civil Defense, and doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, which had just opened on March 17, 1965.
