For Fridley High School student Genea Hawkins, the school’s African American Student Union is about the three Cs: culture, communication and comprehension.
Through AASU, she wants to make sure the group is exposing its members and others to various people’s cultures.
Hawkins, a junior, also wants to make sure the group creates a community in which students feel comfortable reaching out and comprehending any ignorance they may have.
AASU hosted a breakout session Feb. 7 at the Cities United Black History Month event at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park. Their breakout session was about leadership.
“For me, it solidified that our generation is going to be the one that creates change,” Hawkins said.
Upon hearing feedback from attendees, group member Jet Thammavongsa said he realized the importance of his voice.
“The (feedback) made me realize our voices matter,” Thammavongsa, a junior, said.
Fridley has been presenting at the event for four years now. This year the school was the only one invited to host its own breakout session.
“We bring it every year,” Meadow Gillispie, a sophomore, said.
This was Gillispie’s first year presenting, but she knows she and the rest of the underclassmen have big shoes to fill once seniors Colee Nolen and Bryant Howard graduate.
“We have to stay on this,” Gillspie said.
Planning and preparing for the annual event starts in October, and they try to have everything solidified before winter break, Nolen said.
At AASU’s breakout session, the members talked about their personal experiences with leadership and encouraged the other students to share their ideas about leadership with each other.
“AASU is a space where everyone can talk,” Gillspie said. “It was cool to see that at our breakout session.”
Some of the ideas shared at the session were ones the group didn’t consider, Hawkins said.
February is a big month for AASU because it’s Black History Month, Howard said. The group hosts events to educate people on black history.
The rest of the year, the group aims to educate and communicate with others, regardless of race or ethnic background.
“Some people think that it’s just for black people, but it’s also just to educate and communicate with others,” Howard said.
To educate other students, Nolen said AASU presents on topics such as culture and ignorance so students can eliminate prejudices.
Learning about culture was a big factor for Thammavongsa, who also presented for the first time this year.
“Newer generations don’t learn about culture as much,” he said.
Seniors Nolen and Howard have been in the organization for three and four years, respectively. In that time, they said they’ve gotten a lot out of AASU that they can bring to their lives post-graduation.
“For me, (AASU) was all about getting comfortable in my own skin,” Nolen said. “That’s not something I was able to do before.”
She also wants to carry on showing people they have voice.
“Not only do you stand out,” she said, “but your voice matters no matter what.”
