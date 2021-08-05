The Fridley City Council chose July 29 to delay voting on an ordinance to update city code to allow use of micromobility devices, such as electric scooters, in the city.
The City Council voted unanimously to delay the ordinance after information arose about a fleet manager for the shared electric scooter company Bird Rides Inc. operating a charging station out of a private Fridley residence in violation of city code. The council is expected to vote on the ordinance Aug. 23.
A first reading and a public hearing were held June 28. No residents spoke at the hearing.
Earlier this summer, California-based Bird Rides Inc. asked the city to update its code to create a license structure for micromobility device rentals in the city.
Fridley Environmental Planner Rachel Workin said Bird is seeking to operate its electric scooter rental business in Fridley. The company currently operates in Golden Valley, Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the city of Brooklyn Park recently approved a license to allow e-scooters.
Workin defined micromobility devices as small, lightweight vehicles that operate at speeds below 15 mph. Examples of micromobility devices include scooters and electric bikes — both of which Bird offers for purchase and rental.
According to Bird, in 2021 the company has been rolling out a shared e-bicycle program in cities across North America and Europe. Currently Bird is only seeking an e-scooter license in Fridley but may later seek a license for e-bikes.
The company requires all users to be 18 or older, which is verified using a driver’s license. Helmets are encouraged by all ages but not required. The scooters can be accessed from 4 a.m. to midnight.
The license agreement with Bird would specify the number of scooters, the duration of the license, program standards, insurance and indemnification and reporting requirements, Workin said.
Bird’s license would be approved annually and run May 1 through April 30.
According to Workin, due to the delay in approving the ordinance and it being “late in the season” to start supplying e-scooters in Fridley, Bird is not seeking an application for 2021 but for 2022.
On June 28 the City Council expressed concerns over where the e-scooters would be charged in the city.
On July 29 Workin told the City Council that city staff made it clear to Bird that fleet managers could not operate out of residential properties in a garage or attached structure like a storage shed, and if they did, Bird would be in violation of city code. Bird responded saying Fridley’s e-scooters would be charged out of an industrial location in Minneapolis and then transported to Fridley.
Privately owned micromobility devices would be allowed to be recharged at the device owner’s Fridley residence.
Workin said that during discussions with Bird, city staff learned an existing fleet manager for Bird was charging e-scooters for the city of Minneapolis out of a Fridley residential property’s garage, in violation of city code.
Community Development Director Scott Hickok said the city of Fridley is in ongoing discussions with Bird and the company is working with the Fridley fleet manager to resolve the issue.
Workin told the City Council that based on the new information, city staff recommended delaying the second reading of the ordinance until Aug. 23. She added that this delay would also allow staff more time to update the ordinance language to clarify reasons for possible license denials.
The City Council also voted to delay adding micromobility sharing services licensing fees to the ordinance. The proposed licensing fees for Fridley are $25 per vehicle, $100 for an impoundment fee and $10 a day for a storage fee following impoundment. The fees will also be voted on Aug. 23.
To learn more about Bird, visit bird.co.
