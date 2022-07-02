Fridley City Manager Wally Wysopal, center receives the James F. Miller leadership award Thursday, June 23, in Duluth from League of Minnesota Cities Executive Director Dave Unmacht, left, and President Ron Johnson, right.
Fridley City Manager Wally Wysopal was named recipient of the 2022 James F. Miller Leadership Award Thursday, June 23, by the League of Minnesota Cities at the League’s annual conference of city officials in Duluth.
The Leadership Award is considered the League’s highest honor for appointed city officials and is given annually in recognition for outstanding service. It is named for former League executive director James F. Miller, who retired in 2015 after 22 years of service.
Wysopal has worked as the Fridley manager since 2013 after holding a similar position in North St. Paul. Prior to that, he was the assistant city manager for the city of St. Louis Park.
Early in his tenure, Wysopal was instrumental in leading Fridley through the development and construction of a new Civic Campus, a single site hosting a city hall, fire and police station, and a public works garage in addition to a community gathering space with an amphitheater and outdoor plaza. The project also included the construction of 100 units of housing.
Wysopal also led the city through one of its largest industrial redevelopment project of a 122-acre brownfield, known as Northern Stacks. Upon its completion, Northern Stacks increased in market value from approximately $12.5 million to more than $120 million.
Wysopal has served in various roles for municipal organizations, including membership in multiple subcommittees for the Minnesota City/County Management Association. He has served as a volunteer for numerous civic organizations and as an adjunct instructor for several local colleges and universities.
