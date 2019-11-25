The city of Fridley has hired a new city attorney for the new year.
On Nov. 12 the Fridley City Council approved the selection of Andrew Biggerstaff, of Kennedy & Graven Chartered, as the city’s lead attorney beginning Jan. 1.
“I am very familiar with the firm, having used their services over the years and only have good things to say about their performance and representation,” City Manager Wally Wysopal wrote in a letter to the council.
Kennedy and Graven’s rates are about 15% higher than current ones, but the projected costs are within the 2020 budget, Wysopal said.
Current city attorney Jay Karlovich, of LeVander, Gillen & Miller PA, was notified July 26 of the city’s plans to look for new legal services.
Kennedy & Graven “almost exclusively” practices local government law, Biggerstaff said in a letter to the city.
“We believe that the Kennedy and Graven team can be an effective partner in helping the city to thrive in the upcoming years,” Biggerstaff wrote.
The firm was founded in 1973 and provides cities, townships, school districts and other local government units with legal representation.
Biggerstaff graduated from the Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul in 2012. He’s been working with Kennedy and Graven since 2015.
Biggerstaff is also the city attorney for Tonka Bay and Robbinsdale.
“He comes highly recommended by other city mangers he works with for his legal advice and involvement with the cities he works with,” Wysopal said.
Biggerstaff has experience in tax increment financing, ordinances and resolutions, employment issues and drafting city client agreements, among other areas.
Biggerstaff will attend regularly scheduled council meetings and personally handle most of the city’s legal work.
Kennedy & Graven was selected from a pool of six proposals.
Wysopal and city department managers interviewed three of the six law firms.
Wysopal and staff unanimously selected Kennedy & Graven.
