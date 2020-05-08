The Fridley Council unanimously approved a special use permit request April 27 for the construction of a new assisted living and memory care facility.
The facility, Lanewood Estates, is to be located at 5350 Monroe St. The site is a 2.2-acre wooded wetland area behind Target and north of the Fridley KinderCare.
Fred Stelter with Lanewood Estates LLC in Plymouth requested the special use permit. The previous owner of the site was the Sikh Society of Minnesota, which purchased the property in 2007 with hopes of building a new temple, but the plans never came to fruition due to site access issues.
Community Development Director Scott Hickok said Lanewood Estates is a three-level, 71-unit assisted living facility. The first floor will have 25 care units, a central kitchen and a gathering space, which will include a library, chapel and theater “that make it a really nice home and a very nice opportunity for folks,” Hickok said.
The second floor will have 31 units, and the third floor will have 15.
Hickok said there will be a 50-foot setback from the western property line where there’s a residential single-family development under construction. “There’s quite a grade different, a slope between the properties,” he said.
Lanewood Estates will have 50 parking stalls, and the facility will be accessed through a new driveway, which will enter off the northeast portion of the Monroe Street right of way.
The Planning Commission reviewed recommended approval of the project.
During a March 18 public hearing before the Planning Commission, a member of the public expressed concern over the number of senior living facilities in the area and the loss of the wooded area as a result of the development. Another individual also expressed concerns over the loss of the wooded area, which shades the residential area from Target.
Hickok himself said there will be “very, very few trees left,” after Lanewood Estates is constructed, but he said as many existing trees as possible will be preserved.
“I certainly understand the public saying they rather enjoy having that natural buffer and this building will create a sort of a buffer as well,” Mayor Scott Lund said. “I get it. They’ll be looking at building instead of trees, but this has been a real long time coming for something. There have been several other requests for development on this property, and I think the neighborhood is getting a pretty good deal on this thing ... I think it’s a good fit for the neighborhood. It’ll be pretty quiet.”
Lund added developers are responsible, not the city, for the huge influx of senior housing in the area due to higher demands.
“Having been around during that time I think this is a better development,” Council Member Ann Bolkcom said in reference to the previously proposed Sikh Society of Minnesota temple. “I know that people voiced at the Planning Commission about the wetlands everything, but I think there will be a lot less traffic.”
Bolkcom then expressed concerns about flooding in the wetland area.
Hickok responded saying Lanewood Estates will have to address the flooding and the city’s wetland experts will review their wetland experts’ work to make sure it’s being addressed properly and is in line with Mississippi Watershed Management Organization requirements.
The City Council unanimously approved the special use permit for Lanewood Estates.
