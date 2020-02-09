Fridley Community Theatre’s annual dinner theater production is “Boeing Boeing,” a French farce (translated to English for the show) about a man with three fiancées.
Theater-goers can enjoy a 6 p.m. dinner before the 7 p.m. performance of the play at Fridley Community Center Feb. 8 and 13-15. Show-only performances are at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16. The community center is at 6085 Seventh St. NE, Fridley.
“Boeing Boeing” is about a French architect, Bernard, with three fiancées — Italian, German and American. Each fiancée is a flight attendant, each for different airlines.
He schedules time with each fiancée as she lands in Paris, which happens to be at a different time than the others are there.
“As long as he keeps his master schedule going, his life is good,” FCT advisory council member Dan Wold said.
However, Boeing comes out with a jet that can get planes across the ocean faster than ever, which messes up the architect’s schedule.
Now his fiancées are all coming to Paris at the same time.
This will be the community theater’s eighth dinner theater production, Wold said.
“It’s great entertainment,” Wold said. “We always bring in new actors to the table.”
Tickets are $25 for dinner performances and $15 for show-only performances.
Tickets and menu options are available at tinyurl.com/uf9p7pv.
~ Compiled by Emilee Wentland
