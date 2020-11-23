Not one because of a missed assignment. Not one because of a deep pass or a long run. Not one because of a short field against, or some superhuman feat of strength.
Nothing could crack the Fridley defense all fall. Not once.
The Tigers didn’t allow a single offensive touchdowns in seven games this season, the finale a 62-0 rout over DeLaSalle in the Section 4-4A championship game Nov. 20. The victory capped a pandemic-shortened season with an unblemished 7-0 record and as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.
“Our success on defense is credit to our senior leadership, team camaraderie and the team’s trust to play for each other,” Fridley head coach Justin Reese said.
The Tigers built up a 49-0 halftime lead in the victory over DeLaSalle before easing down the stretch, sparked in large part by an unstoppable streak by running back Michael Ude. Ude found the endzone six times in the first half on his way to a 217-yard night rushing, with Davion Mitchell-Currie adding the other first-half touchdown.
In the second half, Micah Niewald returned a punt for a score and Zach Gotsch ran in a closing score.
Quarterback Tra’Vione Stevenson was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 94 yards and added 57 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Niewald intercepted two passes, Devin Williams picked off a pass, Josh Franklin recorded three sacks and Charles Rice and Tayjion Lee each picked up two sacks.
Mya Karsten kicked eight extra points.
In a typical season, Fridley would have entered the state tournament as a leading title favorite.
The Tigers’ big focus throughout the season wasn’t on anything they might not be able to do, though, but the games they were able to play in. That mindset was evident on the field, translating into a season of big plays and excellence that will long be remembered.
“We went into the season knowing that it was a privilege to be able to play,” Reese said. “With that being said, our team motto was ‘1% Better.’ We wanted to make sure each day was better than our last. Each week we came out and played like it was the Prep Bowl game. Our focus wasn’t on wins/losses or rankings, it was on coming out and doing our best to play for each other and most importantly have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.