The feature
A legacy already secured as one of the best wrestlers in Minnesota history, Totino-Grace senior and South Dakota State signee Joey Thompson will look to close his high school career strong as he vies for a third state championship.
Start in wrestling
“I started wrestling in first grade and it was my dad (who wrestled at Edison High School) who led me into the sport.”
Enjoy most about wrestling
“My favorite thing about wrestling is how many friends I have made and all the things I have learned from this sport, not just on the mat, but also off the mat.”
Best part of team
“Favorite part is the fact that our team has bonded like a family and how we stick together no matter what.”
Most challenging, most rewarding
“The most challenging part to wrestling is how long the season gets and the grind of a long season, and the most rewarding thing would be winning my third state title. Because that feeling of winning a state title is indescribable, and just knowing that all your hard work and time paid off.”
Top high school wrestling memory
“Making state as a team and spending time with the guys on and off the mat. Also, the most memorable thing is that last year after I won my state title and saw Jake Svihel win his for the first time was a memory I won’t ever forget. Because Jake and I worked so hard to reach our goals and to see him reach one of his was something I won’t forget.”
